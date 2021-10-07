Barcelona ready to offload 2 more superstars to further trim wage bill - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell or loan out Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet in January or next summer. The Catalans are eager to reduce their wage bill even further despite offloading Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi this summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona are desperate to get rid of Samuel Umtiti. The 27-year-old has completely fallen out of favor at the club and is yet to make an appearance this season.

Barcelona are also open to the prospect of selling former Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet. The 26-year-old has made just four appearances in La Liga this season and has fallen behind Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia in the pecking order at Camp Nou.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in a deal worth £25 million in the summer of 2016. The Frenchman quickly became an integral member of Barcelona's starting line-up during his first two seasons with the club.

A combination of injuries, poor form and the arrival of Clement Lenglet hampered Umtiti's progress at Barcelona. The 2018 World Cup winner made just 16 appearances in all competitions for Ronald Koeman's side last season.

Clement Lenglet, on the other hand, was a regular for Barcelona last season. He made 48 appearances for the club in all competitions. Poor performances and the arrival of Eric Garcia this summer have diminished Lenglet's playing time.

Samuel Umtiti was heavily linked with a return to Lyon this summer, while Clement Lenglet had attracted interest from Sevilla and Premier League side Everton.

Barcelona will need to sign adequate replacements for Lenglet and Umtiti if the Frenchman are sold

Barcelona managed to offload Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi this summer in a bid to reduce their mammoth wage bill. However, the club were unable to sign top-quality replacements for the duo.

Ronald Koeman's side are currently struggling in La Liga due to a lack of strength in depth in attack. Barcelona have managed to win just three of their seven games in the league and are currently in ninth place in the table.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will hope the club do not make the same mistake if they choose to sell Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet. The La Liga giants will look to sign a top-quality defender to replace the French duo.

