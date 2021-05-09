Barcelona keen on signing Juventus star – Reports

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt. The Catalan side are keen on signing a center-back in the summer and see the Dutchman as the ideal pick.

According to Tuttosport [via AS], Barcelona are working on improving their squad ahead of next season and want to sign some big names. Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly a top target for the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Barcelona have made on offer for De Ligt, Juve’s answer was “no chance”. [Tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/oK455Hh24R — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) May 8, 2021

However, the report also suggests Juventus will refuse to sell the Barcelona target as they look to improve their own defense. Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are in the final stages of their careers, so the Serie A side are looking to replace them in the starting line-up.

Juventus have rejected approaches from Chelsea and Barcelona for Matthijs de Ligt in the past 10 days. (Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/CNWK11iQUd — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) May 8, 2021

Barcelona target Matthijs De Ligt urged not to leave Juventus

Matthijs De Ligt has not been at his best at Juventus and has been linked with a move to Barcelona as a result. However, speaking to TuttoJuve, Jaap Stam believes the former Ajax defender should avoid Barcelona and remain at the Serie A side to improve himself.

"In my opinion, it is essential that you stay because only in this way can you improve, compare yourself with the best, learn to manage the pressure in important matches in the Champions League and Serie A," Stam said. "My opinion towards him is positive, in the last few months he has expressed himself really well. He has been criticised a bit, but the initial difficulties were due to the fact that he had to understand how to adapt to a different type of football, and he's still very young.

"Matthijs plays in a great club that has great players and the pressures he is facing are much greater," Stam added. "Furthermore, you have to consider that the opponents faced in Italy are very different from those encountered in the Netherlands. Juventus invested a substantial amount to get him, many think it has been too much, but in my opinion you just have to think about the continuous growth this boy has had up to now."

Juventus face AC Milan tonight in a must-win game for both sides. They are fighting for a top-four finish, as the two sides currently sit fourth and fifth in the league table.