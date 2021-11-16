Barcelona lead race to sign 26-year-old Italian star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly leading the race to sign AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli. The Catalan giants are eager to show their support towards new boss Xavi Hernandez by backing the Spanish tactician in the January transfer window. Barcelona will reportedly look to sign two or three new players to improve their squad.

According to El Nacional, Alessio Romagnoli could be available for a cut-price fee in January. The 26-year-old is believed to be open to the prospect of leaving Stefano Pioli's side after losing his place in AC Milan's starting line-up to Fikayo Tomori.

Alessio Romagnoli spent his youth career with AS Roma before making his debut for the club in 2012. He spent three years with the Italian giants before joining AC Milan in 2015.

Romagnoli has developed into one of the best defenders in Serie A during his six years with AC Milan. He has amassed over 230 appearances for the club in all competitions and has contributed nine goals.

The 26-year-old helped Stefano Pioli's side end the 2020-21 season in second place in the Serie A table last season. The finish helped AC Milan secure Champions League qualification for the first time in seven years.

AC Milan are yet to lose a league game this season. The club are in second-place in the Serie A table this season after winning ten and drawing two of their opening 12 league games. AC Milan are behind leaders Napoli on goal difference.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have endured a dismal start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Catalan giants are languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table after managing to win just four of their opening 12 league games this season.

Barcelona parted ways with Dutch manager Ronald Koeman a fortnight ago and have hired club legend Xavi Hernandez as their new manager. Xavi is reportedly keen to sign a new attacker and a defender during the January transfer window.

Barcelona will need to sell Samuel Umtiti before they can sign Alessio Romagnoli

French defender Samuel Umtiti is one of the highest earners at Barcelona. The28-year-old is, however, yet to make an appearance for Barcelona this season. The center-back has seemingly become an outcast at the club and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

The Catalan giants will need to part ways with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to create space and raise the funds required to sign Alessio Romagnoli. Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a move to Portuguese giants Benfica in recent months.

Clement Lenglent has also fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and has been linked with a move to Sevilla. Gerard Pique has entered the twilight of his career and is unable to maintain consistency. Barcelona are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

