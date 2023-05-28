Barcelona legend Carles Puyol reacts to Lionel Messi winning Ligue 1 title with PSG

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol reacted to Lionel Messi winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG on Instagram.

The Argentine won the league trophy for the second year in a row, having become a champion in his debut campaign, too. He scored in their 1-1 draw with Strasbourg on Saturday that sealed the deal for PSG, who cannot be caught at the top of the table.

After the game, Messi shared a few snaps from the game on his Instagram handle and captioned the same with a trophy emoji, alluding to their Ligue 1 title success. The post has garnered over 1.5 million likes and received thousands of comments, including one from his former teammate, Puyol.

The former Barcelona captain left five clapping emojis in the comments in a show of appreciation to Messi, whom he continues to share a close bond with.

Puyol and Messi played together for ten years before the former's retirement in 2014, lifting 18 titles together, including six La Liga and two Champions League.

Lionel Messi wins 43rd title of his illustrious career

Lionel Messi is in the twilight of his career but continues to win titles at a canter. On Saturday night, he won his 43rd title for club and country, a remarkable feat to say the least.

Most of his title glory have obviously come with his beloved club Barcelona, where he spent 17 years of his playing career before joining PSG in 2021. In fact, the Argentine left as their most decorated player with 34 titles, and has since picked up three more trophies with PSG.

On the international stage, Messi went too long without a trophy, only to win three in the space of 18 months between June 2021 and December 2022.

He got the monkey off his back with the Copa America trophy and then the Finalissima a year later. However, the best was yet to come, as Messi guided Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year in Qatar, effectively sealing his position as the best player in history.

However, Messi isn't done yet. He's set to leave PSG this summer for new pastures and will aim to bag some more silverware before hanging up his boots.

