Barcelona legend claims Neymar Jr had to stay by Lionel Messi's side at the Catalan club in order to become the 'best'

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez has given his analysis on Neymar Jr.'s departure from the club, something he did instead of staying to play alongside Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian superstar made headlines with his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. This transfer, setting PSG back a staggering €222 million, was a bold step out of Messi's considerable influence at Camp Nou.

Yet, despite the hefty investment, Neymar's tenure at PSG ended in 2023 without securing the coveted Champions League trophy, as he transitioned to Al-Hilal.

Suarez, speaking to Clank!, aired his thoughts about his former teammate leaving the Blaugrana when he did. The Uruguayan striker said (via GOAL):

“We were very good friends, and we knew if we fulfilled our roles on the pitch, we would make Barcelona great. If one of us did not play well, the other two would make the difference.

"It was a spectacular relationship. We told him it was a mistake to go to PSG. If Ney wanted to be the best, he had to stay by Leo’s side. But, he made his decision, and it left a void in the team.”

The story of Neymar's career after Camp Nou has some individual brilliance but many collective shortcomings. His stint at PSG, despite being statistically impressive, fell short of elevating him to Ballon d'Or contention. The Brazilian star failed to replicate the success he enjoyed with his teammates at Barca.

Neymar is currently on a hiatus from his career due to a knee ligament injury, with his return to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal anticipated in the next season.

Lionel Messi's dream XI of former teammates includes only one non-Barcelona player

Lionel Messi has revealed his 'Dream XI', comprising former teammates who have shared the field with him since his professional debut in 2004 (via Sport Bible). Messi's career predominantly featured his tenure at Barca, which makes it no surprise that he picked nearly all of his teammates from the Catalan club.

The ensemble includes players who have contributed to Barca's monumental success, with players like Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez making the cut. However, the inclusion of Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe, the only player in the lineup not linked with Barca, is particularly noteworthy.

Mbappe's selection is notable, as it means the legendary Argentine picked him over Thierry Henry, who played for the Blaugrana with Messi.