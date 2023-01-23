Barcelona legend Dani Alves asks to retestify after being imprisoned for alleged sexual assault

Former Barcelona player Dani Alves made headlines when he was arrested on charges of sexual assault. The former right-back has now asked to testify again in court. His arrest came after a complainant reported that he had allegedly attacked her at a high-end club in the Catalan city.

Alves has denied the accusations throughout the case, which was first looked into by local law enforcement at the beginning of the month. Soon after, it was revealed that the Barcelona legend was to be detained without bail while the case was further looked into.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Dani Alves' victim has refused to receive any payment or financial compensation, she just wants to see Alves behind bars and for justice to be done. Dani Alves' victim has refused to receive any payment or financial compensation, she just wants to see Alves behind bars and for justice to be done. — @sport https://t.co/9uhxaLwA1z

The judge's ruling to deny bail was said to be based on discrepancies in Alves' story of the incident. Sport (via Football Espana) has reported that Alves asked for the chance to speak again in front of the judge.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @LaVanguardia Dani Alves was seen extremely depressed on his first night in prison. He barely ate nor spoke, but was respectful to the staff. He did not recall anyone's phone number from memory, so he did not make a call. Dani Alves was seen extremely depressed on his first night in prison. He barely ate nor spoke, but was respectful to the staff. He did not recall anyone's phone number from memory, so he did not make a call.— @LaVanguardia https://t.co/S04dTUyAnD

It is believed that the 39-year-old wants to clear up his story and address any inconsistencies that may have caused the judge to deny him bail. It is still not clear if this request will be granted. If not, Alves will most likely remain in custody while the case is investigated.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez apologizes for comments regarding Dani Alves' arrest

After Barcelona's 1-0 win over Getafe, Xavi Hernandez, the team's coach, addressed the ongoing situation involving Dani Alves, a former teammate of his.

At an earlier press conference, Xavi expressed shock at the news, but he did not harshly condemn Alves' reported actions. This saw him receive reproach and criticism for his seemingly indifferent response to the accusations against his former teammate.

In his most recent statement, right after the game, Xavi used the chance to talk more about the issue, apologizing for his earlier words (via Marca):

"I would like to clarify what I said yesterday about Alves. I was misunderstood and I wasn't forceful and I think it's important that I explain myself. It's a very sensitive and important issue. We have to condemn all these acts, whoever does it."

He continued:

"I apologize to the victim and to the victims of sexual violence. I am surprised that Dani could have done any of these things. I understand the criticism and I apologize."

Earlier, the Barcelona manager had merely expressed shock when he said (via Marca):

"It's difficult to comment on a situation like this. I am surprised and shocked. I am in a state of shock. Justice will rule whatever it is, we can't go in. I feel very bad for him. I'm shocked."

Further news on the topic is yet to follow.

