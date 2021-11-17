Barcelona legend Eric Abidal to be questioned over alleged involvement in attack on PSG’s Kheira Hamraoui - Reports

Barcelona legend Eric Abidal and his wife have become involved with investigations surrounding PSG midfielder and former Barcelona star Kheira Hamraoui. The PSG player, who was assaulted in an attack on the 4th of November, has appealed to the media to respect her privacy.

In a statement, Hamraoui's lawyer said the former Barcelona star "demands that her private life be immediately respected, along with her right to remain silent about this difficult episode."

The statement added that the attack pointed to an "unconcealed desire to damage her professional career" and that she suffered "significant physical and psychological harm."

Hamraoui had the "firm intention" of returning to her midfield berth at PSG, the statement added.

In the initial stages of the investigation, Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui's PSG teammate in direct competition for playing time, was suspected to have organized the attack and was arrested.

Further investigations have linked Abidal to the case. The Versailles prosecutor's office said investigators could soon question the Barcelona legend as well as his wife Hayet, saying it was "just one lead among many."

PSG star Aminata Diallo speaks out against defamation admist ongoing investigations into Barcelona legend and wife

Aminata Diallo has released a statement

The PSG star was notably questioned for nearly 35 hours before being released without charge. Now out of custody, Aminata Diallo has put out a statement through her lawyer about the accusations.

"Aminata Diallo deplores the perfectly artificial dramatisation of a rivalry between her and Kheira Hamraoui which would justify her taking it out on her team-mate," said her representatives.

"This theory does not correspond in any way to the true nature of their relationship. Other much more serious leads are now being looked at by investigators, which do not implicate my client in any way," the statement said.

"Aminata Diallo regrets the media uproar which had already sentenced her, with no basis, and she would like to emphasise that she will not hesitate to defend her rights through legal action, if necessary, against all defamation," it added.

Despite being found innocent of any wrongdoing, Aminata Diallo continues to face backlash and ridicule across various social media platforms.

