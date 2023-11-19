Barcelona legend Gerard Pique makes social media post taking dig at Real Madrid as Barca Women's team defeat rivals 5-0

Barcelona legend Gérard Pique has aimed a cheeky dig at former rivals Real Madrid after their women's team fell to a 5-0 thrashing in El Clasico on November 19. Barcelona Femeni cast aside any thoughts of Real Madrid catching up to them in the league with a stunning performance in front of their fans.

Real Madrid played out a controversial 2-2 draw against English giants Chelsea in midweek, leading to talk about how far they have come. They received a harsh lesson from their rivals and European champions at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona put five past their rivals to extend their 100% record in the league to nine games and open up a six-point lead over Real Madrid. They have avenged their male side's defeat in El Clasico last month in a match which was won for Los Blancos by Jude Bellingham.

Gérard Pique, who played 616 times for the Blaugrana in his playing days, showed his joy at having seen his club win the derby. He made a cheeky post on X (formerly Twitter), posting an emoji of a raised palm showing five fingers to signify the scoreline in the encounter.

The Spanish champions have now won successive games by five unreplied goals, having also won 5-0 against Benfica in the UEFA Women's Champions League. They had five different goalscorers against Real Madrid on Sunday. Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen, Mariona Caldentey, Claudia Pina and Vicky Lopez were on the scoresheet on the day.

The Blaugrana are the reigning Spanish and European champions following their utter dominance in recent years. The club have produced the last two Ballon d'Or winners and formed the backbone of the Spain side that won the FIFA Women's World Cup in the summer.

Barcelona Women remain Spain's most dominant football team

Over the years, club football in Spain has been dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid, but their rivalry did not extend to female football. In 2020, however, Real Madrid Femenino were created to rival the more established Catalan club.

Barely three years old, Real Madrid Femenino hardly have the quality and level to compete with the Blaugrana. The Catalan side have managed to win the league convincingly in each season since the creation of their rivals.

Barcelona Femeni have been Europe's best and most dominant club, by a distance, in recent years. They have two UEFA Women's Champions League titles to their name in the past three seasons.

This week's El Clasico was a rivalry only by name, as the gulf in class was evident in the match. The league champions remain the queens in Spain, and it is unlikely that they will lose their crown anytime soon.