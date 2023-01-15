Barcelona legend Gerard Pique spotted driving a Twingo as he responds to latest Shakira dig

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique continues to hit back at Shakira after the Colombian pop star recently released another single which was allegedly a dig at Pique.

The pair called an end to their 11-year-long relationship in 2022. They released a joint statement declaring the split.

In her most recent song, parts of the lyrics from Shakira read:

"I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio... A lot of gym, but work your brain a little bit too."

Pique previously took a jibe at his former partner, announcing that every president of the clubs from the Kings League will get a Casio. Kings League is an exhibition football tournament launched by Pique.

The Barcelona legend said (h/t Barca Universal):

"We have Casio watches for all the presidents of the Kings League teams! Everyone take yours."

Gerard Pique has now responded to the Colombian superstar yet again. He was spotted riding a Twingo.

Pique announced his retirement from professional football last year. He released an emotional statement that read:

"It’s been 25 years since I joined Barcelona. I left and I came back. Football and Barcelona have given me everything. You, Culers, have given me everything. And now that the kid’s dream has come true, I want to tell you that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."

Shakira claimed she was out of Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's league

Pique with his former partner- Copa del Rey Final

In her recent song, which has gone viral across social media, Shakira claimed she was out of Gerard Pique's league.

Here are a few excerpts of the lyrics from her new song (via The Guardian):

“A she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies. I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you."

She further said in the song:

"You left me with my mother-in-law as a neighbour, with the press at my door and a debt to the taxman."

