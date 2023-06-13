Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets has heaped praise on Pep Guardiola after he won the Champions League with Manchester City. The Spaniard said that the former Barcelona coach has a master's degree in coaching.

Manchester City completed the treble last week by winning the UEFA Champions League. The Cityzens had already sealed the Premier League title and the FA Cup earlier in the season.

Speaking to DAZN (via SPORT), Busquets could not hold himself back from praising Guardiola and said he does not deserve the criticism he gets from the media. He said:

"Pep received a lot of criticism. I think Pep would think: ‘I work a lot on tactics, but I also want to be on top of my players, give them instructions and having this noise doesn’t help me. Everything we show are clues for the rivals."

The Barcelona legend added:

“I have had good coaches, but they did not go further and especially in lower categories, in which they are also almost more educators. I believe that Pep was more than a master’s degree, an accelerated course, in what it is to be a professional. I was very young, it was my first few years. I came from being in the subsidiary with him and I also had that advantage.“

Busquets played 191 matches under Guardiola during the coach's time at Barcelona.

Barcelona legend not happy with his ending at Camp Nou

Sergio Busquets has admitted that he did not have the best ending to his Barcelona career. He stated that the financial situation at the club caused a few issues off the pitch, but did not want to blame management for on pitch results.

He told DAZN (via SPORT):

"The final stretch has been the most bitter part of my career. When you don’t win titles it’s because you haven’t competed well, and in the end the players are responsible, but add to that the situation of the club it wasn’t the best on a social level."

Busquets has left the club this summer and is a free agent. Reports in Marca claim Inter Miami are leading the chase right now, but some Saudi Arabian sides are looking to lure him to the Middle East.

