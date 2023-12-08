Barcelona legend Luis Suarez admits he would have liked to see Real Madrid-bound star join the Blaugrana

Former Barcelona attacker Luis Suarez has said that he would have liked Palmeiras prodigy Endrick to join the Blaugrana instead of Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, when he turns 18. Madrid snapped him up for €60 million in December last year, as reported by GOAL.

The amount comprises a €35 million upfront payment and the remaining in add-ons. Moreover, Los Blancos will also pay €12 million in taxes in the deal for the Brazilian wunderkind.

As per the aforementioned source, Madrid beat Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG to land the teenaged sensation. Endrick is set to sign a deal till 2027, with an option to extend it to 2030.

Suarez said (as per Madrid Xtra):

"I would have liked Endrick to join Barcelona."

The 17-year-old netted 170 goals in his first five years at the Palmeiras academy. Since then, the left-footed attacker has bagged 17 goals and two assists in 60 first-team appearances. That includes 11 goals in 31 outings in their victorious Brazilian Serie A campaign this year.

How did former Barcelona atttacker Luis Suarez fare against Real Madrid?

Former Barcelona attacker Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez enjoyed a successful six-season stint at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. In 283 games across competitions, the 36-year-old bagged 195 goals and 113 assists.

That includes 12 goals and seven assists in 19 games across competitions against Real Madrid, with all goal contributions coming for Barca. Ten of those goals came in 14 La Liga outings, while the two other strikes came in the Copa del Rey in as many games.

Suarez's team emerged victorious seven times against Los Blancos and also endured defeat as many times. The Uruguay international went scoreless in one UEFA Champions League outing against Madrid while he was at Ajax.

Suarez also didn't score in two Supercopa games for Barcelona against Real Madrid, with the former losing both outings.