Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert urges club to sign Manchester United target in summer

Former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert has expressed his desire to see the Blaugrana sign Benfica striker and Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos this summer.

The Catalans are leading the race to win La Liga this season as they sit atop the points table. With a 12-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, they are cruising towards the title.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are already looking ahead to the 2023-24 season as they look to win more silverware under Xavi. According to various reports, they are edging closer to securing the signing of defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao.

Kluivert reckons attack is another area the Camp Nou outfit should consider bolstering this summer. With Robert Lewandowski turning 35 years old later this year, the Dutchman feels it is imperative that the club sign a new striker.

Although he is aware of the Catalans' financial constraints, Kluivert named Ramos as a player he would like to see his former employers sign. He pointed out how the forward has impressed for both Benfica and the Portugal national team over a brief period of time.

"Financial Fair Play is something you need to know, but who is on my wishlist?" Kluivert told Barca Blaugranes. "Definitely needs to be a striker. Because after Lewandowski you need to have a central striker. I’m really fond of Goncalo Ramos. I like that player and he’s done a very good job for the Portugal national team and also at Benfica."

Kluivert touted Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as another option for the Blaugrana this summer, saying:

"Firmino to Barcelona, I think he would also be a very interesting player. Now, it’s is a striker that’s needed to empower Barcelona. The rest is fine if everyone stays. The midfield will be ok."

Firmino has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer and will thus be available on a free transfer. He would thus be a more feasible target for the Catalans than Ramos due to the finances involved.

Barcelona would face competition from Manchester United for Goncalo Ramos

Barcelona will also have to fend off stiff competition to acquire Ramos' services from Benfica. Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Portugal international recently.

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new goalscorer this summer and Ramos is among those under consideration. Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen has also been mooted as a potential option for the Red Devils.

