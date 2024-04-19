Barcelona legend reacts to Ilkay Gundogan's criticism of teammates after UCL exit, believes it should've been kept 'inside the locker room'

Former Barcelona defender and captain Carles Puyol has shared his thoughts on Ilkay Gundogan's public criticism of his teammates following their UEFA Champions League exit.

The German midfielder had called out Ronald Araujo, Robert Lewandowski, and Joao Cancelo following Blaugrana's loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the quarter-finals. He didn't mention their names but pointed out their individual mistakes as the cause of the defeat.

Speaking via Tribal football, Barcelona legend Puyol condemned Gundogan for publicly throwing teammates under the bus, saying:

"Everyone is free to say what they believe. I am in favour of the things that have to be talked about, they are spoken inside the locker room. I also think that Gündogan give an opinion without bad intention. Defending is not easy, it is a very fast action, he (Araujo) commits a foul, I am sure that the one who did not want to do that is Araujo, they are things that happen.

Puyol continued:

"We know perfectly well how all this works, you have to try not to say many things outside, because then they can be interpreted in many ways, but I am convinced that he had no bad intention. I don't think Xavi needs to bring anyone together, they will have already spoken inside the locker room."

The Blaugrana legend concluded, saying:

"I am not in the locker room, nor have I spoken to anyone, but generally speaking from my experience, I am convinced that if there is any misunderstanding, they will have spoken already. People understand each other and that's it, you don't have to think about it anymore. You are talking more outside than inside, I am convinced."

Araujo got a red card while Cancelo conceded a penalty as Barcelona lost 4-1 against PSG in the second leg of the UCL quarter-finals. Lewandowski, meanwhile, failed to close down Vitinha, who scored for the Parisians.

Ilkay Gundogan has more advice for his Barcelona teammates

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has had more to say to his teammates after his side's loss to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals. The German has reportedly split the Catalan dressing room following his controversial comments about his teammates for their part in Blaugrana's loss to the Parisians.

Gundogan said via Barcablaugranes:

“What’s important is that a game like Paris can happen, it’s normal, especially for a team like us: young players, not so experienced in the competition. If you look at the knockout games before we actually did OK.

"With all the frustration and disappointment this game can bring with it, I think it’s also something that every player can use, especially the younger ones, as motivation to do better next year, to have that experience in your pocket."

The Barcelona midfield maestro concluded:

“And next year when you come to a similar circumstance, and you realise ‘ah last year this happened’ - you can actually use it to avoid the mistakes you made before. I’ve played in the Champions League 12 seasons now, maybe more, and I only won it once!"

Barcelona will next face Real Madrid away in La Liga on Sunday, April 21.

