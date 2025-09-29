Barcelona legend wants to immediately replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United even without European football: Fabrizio Romano

Former Barcelona midfielder and manager, Xavi Hernandez, is monitoring the Premier League and eyeing the managerial position at Manchester United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
The managerial situation at Manchester United continues to dominate the headlines, as the club struggles to find a consistent winning formula under Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese head coach suffered another disappointing defeat as the Red Devils lost 3-1 to Brentford on Saturday, thus, sparking rumors of a managerial change.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano claimed Xavi Hernandez is keen to take charge at Old Trafford if the opportunity arises and will not be deterred by the lack of European football.
“Xavi is studying the Premier League. Xavi is monitoring the Premier League and Xavi would go immediately Man United, even without European football, he would go immediately to Premier League,” Romano said.
Like Amorim, Xavi is relatively new in the football coaching field and most recently managed his childhood club Barcelona between 2021 and 2024. In the three years he spent at the Catalan club, he led them to LaLiga glory and won the Spanish Super Cup.
Ruben Amorim retains Manchester United support despite 3-1 loss to Brentford
According to the BBC, Ruben Amorim retains the backing of Manchester United’s hierarchy, as the club’s leadership will only judge the Portuguese gaffer after he’s had a full season with the right team.
Since Amorim became United’s head coach, the club has struggled for consistency, as they are yet to win consecutive Premier League matches. Despite calls for a sack from the club’s supporters, Amorim remains defiant and ‘never concerned’ about his future.
He told BBC Match of the Day:
"I am never concerned about my job - I am not that kind of guy. It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here.”
The former Sporting CP manager also said his players had worked on Brentford's likely gameplan, but were found wanting when it came to execution. He added:
"The goals today, we worked on during the week. That is frustrating. I see the guys in training. I feel sometimes in the games, when things are really hard, they are not the same. But that is the pressure of the club."
Defender Matthijs de Ligt expressed his disappointment with his side's performance against Brentford but leapt to Amorim’s defense.
"It's always easy to look to the manager but in the end the players on the pitch have to do it," he said.
Manchester United are currently in 14th position on the Premier League table. They will next be in action against Sunderland on Saturday, October 4.