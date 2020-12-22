Barcelona legend Xavi is open to the possibility of managing Arsenal 

Barcelona legend Xavi has named Arsenal as one of the teams that he would like to manage in the Premier League.

Xavi has been managing Qatari side Al Sadd since last year, after he retired from the game. Xavi was heavily tipped to become Barcelona's manager in the future, but it seems like he has an eye on Mikel Arteta's job.

The former midfielder was speaking about the Premier League teams that he would love to manage, and mentioned Arsenal.

The ex-Barcelona star told Sky Sports: “Obviously if I had to choose, I would choose a big team, City or United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham. Also, [Jurgen] Klopp and [Mauricio] Pochettino and Unai Emery, many people who have gone there are doing an extraordinary job.”

Arsenal have suffered their worst start to a season since 1974-75, which made the club re-consider Mikel Arteta's position at the club. Arsenal have often been linked with the likes of Massimiliano Allegri in recent weeks, but Xavi has now emerged as a potential candidate to replace Mikel Arteta.

Arteta was unable to turnaround Arsenal's Premier League season, guiding them to an eighth place finish. The Spaniard was, however, able to mastermind an FA Cup triumph at the end of the last season, and beat Liverpool in the Community Shield at the start of this season. Things have only gone south from there.

Arteta has cut a forlorn figure at Arsenal lately

The Gunners are currently in fifteenth place in the Premier League table, having won just four of their opening fourteen games. They are currently just four points above the relegation zone, and are in desperate need for change in order to save their season.

Many fans and pundits believe Mikel Arteta is the right man for the Arsenal job, but believe he lacks the resources and players to take Arsenal to where they need to be. The Spaniard will be hoping that his players find their form sooner rather than later, as they face arch-rivals Chelsea in their next Premier League game.