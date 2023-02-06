"Barcelona like the player" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea attacker will definitely leave the club this summer 

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is definitely on his way out of the club, and a return to Barcelona could be on the cards. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the 33-year-old is headed for the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Aubameyang joined the Blues from the Blaugrana last summer for £10 million. He has struggled in west London, bagging just three goals in 18 games across competitions. The former Arsenal frontman was also dropped from Graham Potter's squad for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. He has fallen out of favor with the English coach.

Romano claims that Aubameyang will be leaving Chelsea in the summer. He also moots a potential return for the Gabonese attacker to Barcelona. He wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

"There was already talk of Aubameyang leaving in January, but it was impossible for Barcelona to proceed due to FIFA rules, they like the player but nothing else because of official rules. I think Aubameyang will 100% leave Chelsea in 2023, the plan is clear."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen You have to feel for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A year ago to the day he was unveiled at Barcelona. Now he's dropped from Chelsea's #UCL squad so won't face his former club Dortmund in the last 16. You have to feel for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A year ago to the day he was unveiled at Barcelona. Now he's dropped from Chelsea's #UCL squad so won't face his former club Dortmund in the last 16. https://t.co/cR0ZYAKs4H

Aubameyang enjoyed his time at Barca, scoring 13 goals in 24 matches. He left Catalonia on good terms with the Spanish club. A return to the La Liga giants could be on the cards. It was only due to FIFA rules that prevented a reunion between the pair in January.

Barcelona to battle Atletico Madrid for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Another Chelsea player who is on Barcelona's radar is French midfielder Kante. The 31-year-old's contract with the Blues expires at the end of the season. He can strike a pre-contract agreement with a club from abroad.

Barca are in the market for a new midfielder as Sergio Busquets' future is still uncertain. His contract also expires in the summer. However, Mundo Deportivo reports that Atletico have joined the Blaugrana in the race to sign Kante.

He has endured an injury-ridden season, appearing just twice for the Stamford Bridge side. His absence has been felt, as Potter's side sit lowly in ninth place in the league.

LDN @LDNFootbalI N’Golo Kanté expects to return to the pitch by the end of February… N’Golo Kanté expects to return to the pitch by the end of February… ✅ https://t.co/pnl3y0xi8Q

Barca are willing to wait and see how Kante performs when he returns from injury. A contract renewal is not off the cards for the Frenchman in west London. However, the Blues are focusing on a rebuild that has seen them bring in youth such as 22-year-old Enzo Fernandez for a British transfer record £106.8 million fee from Benfica. Kante has made 262 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists since joining Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016.

