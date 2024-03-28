Barcelona in line to pocket €10 million as former star linked with summer move to Manchester United and Chelsea - Reports

Barcelona could receive a €10 million boost in the upcoming summer transfer window if OGC Nice decide to sell centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jean-Clair Todibo, who joined OGC Nice from Barca in January 2021, has been one of the best central defenders in Ligue 1 this season. He has made 25 appearances for Nice across competitions, providing two assists.

22 of those appearances have come in Ligue 1, where he has helped his team keep 12 clean sheets. Nice are currently fifth in French top-tier football with 43 points from 26 matches. As a result of his reliable and consistent performances, the Frenchman has reportedly drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Barcelona added a 20% sell-on clause to the player's contract while selling him to Nice for €8 million. Thus, if Todibo secures a move this summer, it would provide a much-needed financial boost for La Blaugrana.

As per SPORT, Nice are ready to sell the Frenchman and his price tag is expected to be around €50 million, 20% of which would be €10 million.

Barcelona open to selling 26-year-old star in the upcoming summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are open to selling Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Spanish publication AS.

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €86 million. Since then, the Dutch midfielder has made 210 appearances for the La Liga giants, bagging 17 goals and 21 assists. However, in recent years, financial troubles have forced Barcelona to sell their top stars.

The Dutch midfielder's situation has been constantly monitored by Manchester United and Bayern Munich. With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils came come to signing Frenkie de Jong in 2022 for a reported sum of £86 million. However, the deal fell through as De Jong wanted to remain in Barcelona.

On the other side, Bayern Munich were keen to sign the Dutch defender in 2019, when he decided to join Barcelona.