Barcelona lining up a move for 24-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Barcelona have been on the road to recovery since Xavi Hernandez took over as manager in November. Besides their playing style and Xavi's faith in youth, another aspect of apparent improvement is the club's transfer strategy.

They signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres in the January transfer window. They are now preparing for a big summer and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves is reportedly on their list.

The Portuguese has been in great form this season and has attracted interest from many top clubs. Manchester United and Arsenal are also said to be interested in Neves.

According to Daily Mail, Neves is open to a move away from Wolves in the summer after spending five years with the club. His expertise lies in controlling the midfield and intimating attacks for his team. His partnership with Joao Moutinho has reaped benefits for Wolves time and time again. The Portuguese is also known for his long range hits and has incredible technique.

Barcelona could use a controller in their midfield with 33-year-old Sergio Busquests in the twilight of his career. At just 24 years of age, Neves could be a great addition to a young squad being built by Xavi at Camp Nou.

Barcelona's rise under Xavi Hernandez

When Ronald Koeman was sacked in November, Barcelona were reeling in ninth place in the La Liga table. They were in a precarious position in the Champions League and eventually bowed out of the tournament.

However, under Xavi, the Catalan club have made their way into the top four of the table. They were eliminated from the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey. However, their play on the pitch has improved immensely.

Winter signings have started making an impact instantly. Aubameyang has five goals in six appearances for the club, while Traore has four assists in six appearances. Torres, meanwhile, has two goals and three assists in nine appearances.

Barca have scored four goals in four of their last six matches.

Youngsters like Pedri and Gavi have been on top of their game along with veterans like Dani Alves and Jordi Alba.

They have reached the R16 of the Europa League where they will face Galatasaray. Many are betting on the Catalan club to win the competition.

It is hard to deny the influence Xavi has had on this team so far. Fans will hope this rise and transformation continues with their club legend at the helm.

They face Elche next in La Liga on Sunday.

