Barcelona could look to sell or loan out Juventus target this summer - Reports

Juventus could find themselves in the mix as Barcelona are reportedly considering selling or loaning out Francisco Trincao this summer. The Portuguese youngster has been one of the finds of the season in La Liga, but has grown frustrated at the lack of playing time he has received. Trincao has emerged as a target for Juventus in recent weeks.

According to Calciomercato, Trincao has struggled to find a place in Ronald Koeman's side since the Dutchman switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation. This could see the Barcelona youngster leave the club when the transfer window opens this summer.

Francisco Trincao rose through the youth ranks at Braga before making his debut for the club in 2018. The winger became a regular for the Portuguese side in his second season for the club, making 40 appearances and scoring nine goals in all competitions.

Barcelona signed Trincao on a five-year deal worth €31 million from Braga last summer. Trincao has put in several impressive performances for Barcelona this season and has been a regular fixture in Ronald Koeman's side.

However, the Portuguese international's development at the Camp Nou has stalled due to a lack of game time. Barcelona could therefore look to loan out Trincao this summer, hoping he will receive regular playing time at another club.

Juventus has emerged as a potential destination for Trincao. Andrea Pirlo is rumored to be a fan of the former Braga man and is eager to bring the winger to the club. Juventus are, however, interested in signing Trincao permanently rather than on loan.

A move to Juventus from Barcelona could prove beneficial for Francisco Trincao

Juventus, in recent times, have focused on signing young talents and developing them into future stars. The Bianconeri are trying to shed their reputation of signing older players to cut-price deals. Juventus have previously been masters of the free-agent market.

During the last two transfer windows, the Bianconeri have signed several youngsters such as Weston McKennie, Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa to build a squad for the future.

Juventus will therefore look to add Francisco Trincao to their ranks this summer. Barcelona will be reluctant to sell the promising youngster and are more likely to agree to send him on loan to Turin.