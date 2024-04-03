Barcelona could reportedly look to sign Serie A side Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode if they fail to land on-loan defender Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal in the summer.

The Portuguese full-back is on loan at the club from Premier League giants Manchester City, and has been a key member of manager Xavi's squad. He has made 33 appearances for the club this season, bagging four goals and four assists in all competitions.

Cancelo is keen on joining the Blaugrana permanently, but the dire financial situation at the Camp Nou could prove to be a big hurdle. Reports suggest that they are looking to extend his loan until the end of the 2024-25 season and make the move permanent in the summer of 2025.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barca have identified Kayode as the primary target if a deal for Cancelo falls through. They are keen on adding young talents to their squad and the 19-year-old Italian is one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe.

Kayode emerged through the ranks at Juventus, making a loan move to Serie D side Gozzano in 2020. He subsequently moved to Fiorentina in 2021, and has since evolved into one of the best right-backs in Serie A.

Kayode is a powerful ball-carrying full-back, who is strong in the air and has a great engine. He has already made 29 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions this season, scoring once and assisting four times.

The Italian recently penned a new contract at the club until 2028, which could make a potential transfer really tricky. However, he could be the perfect replacement for Joao Cancelo at Barcelona, in the eventuality that he doesn't stay at the club.

Barcelona have another young talent in their ranks who has already broken Lamine Yamal's record

Barcelona have another talented youngster emerging through their famed La Masia academy in the form of midfielder Guille Fernandez.

The midfielder broke highly rated wonderkid Lamine Yamal's record of being the youngest player to feature for Barca Athletic. He appeared in their game against CA Osasuna Promesas at the age of 15 years, nine months and 12 days, breaking Yamal's record of having made his debut at 15 years, nine months and 23 days.

Fernandez can be deployed as an attacking midfielder or slightly deeper through the middle as a central midfielder. He is a gifted dribbler, with great ball control, and physicality and a tendency to create chances for his teammates.

The 15-year-old has already been called up to train with the first team on multiple occasions by manager Xavi. If he keeps his incredible form up, he can become the youngest player to feature for the senior squad as well.

With his contract set to expire later this year, Barcelona must be wary about his situation at the club, if they want him to be a part of their future plans.

