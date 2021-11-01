Barcelona looking to snap up Manchester United star on loan: Reports

According to recent reports, Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United's Donny van de Beek. Blaugrana might plot a move for the former Ajax midfielder as he is eager to quash his nightmare at Old Trafford.

The £35 million outcast has started just four Premier League games for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He arrived in Manchester from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

Football Daily @footballdaily



feels sorry for van de Beek and compares Sancho's situation to his 🗣 "Who's sponsoring that 40 million that's been spent on that kid who is sat in the stand and not kicked a football for nearly 18 months, Sancho if he's not careful will end up the same." @GNev2 feels sorry for van de Beek and compares Sancho's situation to his 🗣 "Who's sponsoring that 40 million that's been spent on that kid who is sat in the stand and not kicked a football for nearly 18 months, Sancho if he's not careful will end up the same."@GNev2 feels sorry for van de Beek and compares Sancho's situation to his https://t.co/mXFncuCI01

Van de Beek has been out of the playing XI for as long as fans can remember. While he has warmed the bench, Solskjaer has preferred to deploy Fred, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Don Robbie @ItsDonRobbie From a Ballon d'Or nomination two years ago to be frozen out at Man Utd...



It's been a tough ride for Donny Van de Beek. From a Ballon d'Or nomination two years ago to be frozen out at Man Utd...It's been a tough ride for Donny Van de Beek. https://t.co/tLaTu9FbMt

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as well. However, as per recent reports, Barcelona will put all their eggs in one basket. They will look to bring 24-year-old on board to strengthen their squad in January next year.

Barcelona can only afford to bring the Manchester United midfielder on loan

The report states how Van de Beek has already changed his agent to Ali Dursan. He is the same representative as Frenkie de Jong's and might play an instrumental role in reuniting the former Ajax team-mates.

A chance to play alongside his Netherlands international team-mates Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong could help Van de Beek reignite his club career.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Donny van de Beek's first ever senior goal came against Molde, their manager on that day was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 🤨 Donny van de Beek's first ever senior goal came against Molde, their manager on that day was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 🤨 https://t.co/dvY3JCQaWd

Barcelona remain interested in signing a central midfielder. The Catalans failed to sign Gini Wijnaldum in the summer, who chose to join PSG on a free transfer from Liverpool.

Despite the Manchester United midfielder being a prime target, Barcelona will only be able to offer him a loan deal because of their dire financial situation.

Barcelona are looking for more attacking involvement from their midfield, with Sergio Busquets in the latter part of his career. Van de Beek might be able to play a pivotal role in rebuilding Barcelona's midfield alongside de Jong.

Manchester United also received offers from Everton and Wolves earlier this season. However, Solskjaer was quick to quash such offers and promised to deliver more game time to Van de Beek.

Sadly, that hasn't happened yet. If the reports are to be believed, Manchester United might lose out on one of their most talented midfielders to Barcelona.

