Barcelona looking to snap up Manchester United star on loan: Reports

According to recent reports, Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United's Donny van de Beek. Blaugrana might plot a move for the former Ajax midfielder as he is eager to quash his nightmare at Old Trafford.
The £35 million outcast has started just four Premier League games for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He arrived in Manchester from Ajax in the summer of 2020.
Van de Beek has been out of the playing XI for as long as fans can remember. While he has warmed the bench, Solskjaer has preferred to deploy Fred, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.
The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as well. However, as per recent reports, Barcelona will put all their eggs in one basket. They will look to bring 24-year-old on board to strengthen their squad in January next year.
Barcelona can only afford to bring the Manchester United midfielder on loan
The report states how Van de Beek has already changed his agent to Ali Dursan. He is the same representative as Frenkie de Jong's and might play an instrumental role in reuniting the former Ajax team-mates.
A chance to play alongside his Netherlands international team-mates Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong could help Van de Beek reignite his club career.
Barcelona remain interested in signing a central midfielder. The Catalans failed to sign Gini Wijnaldum in the summer, who chose to join PSG on a free transfer from Liverpool.
Despite the Manchester United midfielder being a prime target, Barcelona will only be able to offer him a loan deal because of their dire financial situation.
Barcelona are looking for more attacking involvement from their midfield, with Sergio Busquets in the latter part of his career. Van de Beek might be able to play a pivotal role in rebuilding Barcelona's midfield alongside de Jong.
Manchester United also received offers from Everton and Wolves earlier this season. However, Solskjaer was quick to quash such offers and promised to deliver more game time to Van de Beek.
Sadly, that hasn't happened yet. If the reports are to be believed, Manchester United might lose out on one of their most talented midfielders to Barcelona.