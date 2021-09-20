“Barcelona lost 8-2 with Messi, Griezmann & Suarez” - Ronald Koeman defends 3-0 Bayern Munich defeat

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has jumped to his own defense as speculation continues over his future following his team's recent 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich. The tactician reminded everyone that the Blaugrana suffered an 8-2 loss to the same side last year despite having Messi, Suarez and Griezmann in attack.

Ronald Koeman told a press conference:

"Before the Bayern Munich game there were questions about whether I was going to renew [a contract]. We lost to Bayern and now the question will probably be about whether I'm afraid of my future. I'm more realistic than opportunistic. Last year, Barca lost 8-2 against Bayern while playing with Messi, Griezmann, Suarez."

He drew attention to the fact that Barcelona fielded a much younger and inexperienced team during their most recent defeat to the German giants.

"The other day we ended up playing with Mingueza 22 [years old]; Araujo, 22; Balde, 18; Garcia, 20; Gavi, 17; Pedri, 18; Demir, 19; and soon Ansu, 18. I'm calm, we have 7 points from 3 games. I know what there is to gain. I already know it. I don't have a fear about my future. In the end the club decides through the president," said the Barcelona boss.

Ronald Koeman hit back at his critics and called for togetherness as off-field troubles continue to plague Barcelona.

"Everyone has the right to have an opinion. There will be people for and against Koeman, it is normal. There are those who think that I should continue and those who think that they have to change the coach. I understand that it is a complicated situation for me, also for the president and the club, for the Catalans... we lack things. I think we all want the best for this club and still knowing all this I was interested in coming in as a coach," he said.

Barcelona lost their first Champions League game of the season to Bayern Munich last week

Bayern Munich: Barcelona's top nemesis?

If there's any club that is capable of humiliating Barcelona on any given day, it definitely has to be Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have tormented the Catalan giants on several occasions in recent years. The most painful incident was the 8-2 thrashing of Blaugrana in the Champions League quarterfinals during the 2019-2020 campaign.

Recall that Bayern Munich also beat Barcelona 7-0 on aggegate in the UCL semifinals in 2013. The last time Barca beat the German champions was in the semifinals of the 2014-2015 season, during a 3-0 triumph at Camp Nou.

