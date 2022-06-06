Barcelona to make final decision on veteran's future this week: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to make a decision on Dani Alves' future in the coming days.

According to a report by Diario AS, the club's hierarchy, together with Xavi, will soon decide on whether to extend his contract with the club or not.

Alves returned to Barcelona after six years away when he signed a six-month contract in January 2022. He made 17 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring one goal and helping to improve the Blaugrana's fortunes on the field in the second half of the season.

However, his contract will expire in the coming weeks and the Camp Nou board will need to decide whether to extend his stay or allow him to leave.

Reports emanating from the club suggest that the general consensus is to extend his contract. A minimum of a six-month deal being could be tabled to cover until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, although a one-year extension could also be offered.

Further evidence that Dani Alves could remain a Barcelona player lies in the fact that he was a part of the players selected for the promotional unveiling of next season's jersey.

Dani Alves' experience could come in handy for a youthful Barcelona squad

Dani Alves is one of the most decorated players in footballing history

Dani Alves is one of the most accomplished players in the history of the game across club and international level. The Brazil international has played at the very highest levels for almost two decades and is still going strong.

He has represented some of the biggest clubs in the world in his career, is the third-most capped Brazilian player, and is on the verge of overtaking Roberto Carlos in second place.

Despite having turned 39 years old last month, Dani Alves has shown the capacity to play on the biggest stages and can still contribute to the Blaugrana.

The former Juventus man is the second-most decorated player of all-time and his experience could prove invaluable to a young crop of Barcelona players.

He also knows what it means to represent the Catalan outfit, having made a combined 407 appearances for the Camp Nou outfit across his two spells.

This experience and leadership could come in handy in guiding and inspiring a youthful squad as they attempt to get back to the summit.

