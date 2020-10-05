Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman declares interest in Olympique Lyon and Netherlands star Memphis Depay

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has openly declared the club's interest in signing Olympique Lyon star Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, particularly since Koeman's appointment at the helm of the Nou Camp. While it has been reported earlier on that personal terms and transfer fees would not prove to be an issue, Barcelona will have to offload a player first before signing Depay.

Although it is not confirmed as to who will depart from the club, reports suggest that it could possibly be Ousmane Dembele.

Depay wants Barcelona, claims Koeman

Depay in action for Olympique Lyon

Speaking to NOS about his and the club's interest in signing the former Manchester United forward, Koeman explained;

"We [Barcelona] want him to come to Barcelona, and he wants to come too. But due to the financial situation at the club, especially due to the control of the federation, it is clear that one player must leave before another can come."

The former Dutch centre-half went on to explain the qualities Depay possesses, and why he believes the forward would be an excellent fit for Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman to NOS: “We want Memphis Depay at Barcelona and he wants to join Barça too”. Démbélé deal with Manchester United is key to complete the agreement. Barça-OL deal [€25m + add ons] for Depay is almost ready to be signed if #FCB will sell more players. 🔴 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/bPDRWTpbfd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Koeman continued,

"He's [Depay] a great player. He can play as a striker, but he also does a great job as a left-winger, he’s got strength, holds the ball well, wins his duels and has a high performance. If you have worked well with a player and you click with him you think it can work here too."

The 26-year-old has been in fine form in recent seasons for Les Gones and played a crucial role in their dream run to the UEFA Champions League final. Depay's potential departure has also been confirmed by Lyon sporting director Juninho, who claimed that 'it's possible' the attacker leaves before the transfer deadline.

If reports are to be believed, it is Ousmane Dembele who will eventually pave the way for Depay at Barcelona. The French star has been linked strongly with a move to Manchester United, who are in dire need of reinforcements on the right side of their attack.

Démbélé did not train with Barça today, as per @moillorens. He’s open to join Man Utd - talks on between #MUFC and Barça but still no agreement.



👀 Now Man Utd considering to pay loan fee + covering full salary. Barça want permanent deal.



Sarr: Watford refused approach on loan. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

The Red Devils have reportedly offered a loan deal for the 23-year-old World Cup winner, but Barcelona are keen on a permanent deal, which Manchester United are not on board with.

Dembele has missed a staggering 80 games throughout his time at Barcelona via injury concerns, due to which the English record champions are hopeful of a temporary deal with a purchase option later on. With the deadline just a few hours away, it remains to be seen if both moves go through.

