Reports: Manchester United in deadline day negotiations for Championship star Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United are in talks for Watford star Ismaila Sarr ahead of a potential deadline day move, as per reports.

The Senegalese star is part of a host of stars being linked with Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window as they look to bolster their squad in the eleventh hour. The Red Devils have been actively linked with Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri, and others.

While these three players are expected to join the club, they are also on the lookout for a right-winger, which is where Sarr comes into the fray.

Talks ongoing for Manchester United target Sarr

As per French outlet Telefoot Chaine [via Get French Football News], Manchester United are actively pursuing a late move for Sarr. However, there are a couple of complications holding up the deal for the winger.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have reportedly proposed a loan deal with an option to purchase him at the end of the campaign. They are said to have offered £45m to purchase him. However, Watford are keen to add a penalty of £25m in the contract should they fail to activate the option to purchase at the end of the loan deal.

While Manchester United are not on board with the Hornets' counter-proposal, they are still hopeful of striking a deal for the 22-year-old. The former Rennes star was one of Watford's shining rays of hope last year and ended the campaign with five goals and four assists in 22 starts for the relegated side.

Sarr could prove to be an even cheaper alternative to Ousmane Dembele, who in turn was viewed as a back-up to Jadon Sancho. Manchester United were prised out of a move for the Englishman as Borussia Dortmund were firm on their €120m valuation for Sancho.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed once again that Barcelona want 'a permanent move or nothing' for Dembele, so it remains to be seen which right-winger they manage to sign before the deadline.

Dembele emerged as a late alternative for Sancho and would be available for nearly half the price, but Manchester United are reportedly keen on a loan deal, which Barcelona are not happy with. They want a permanent move for the French star who has been plagued with injuries since his move from Dortmund.

Elsewhere, they have reportedly completed a move for Amad Diallo Traore of Atalanta, who will join the club in January due to work permit issues.

