Ryan Giggs explains why 'world star' Edinson Cavani will be a success at Manchester United 

Former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes that former Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani could prove to be a good signing for his former club.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for an experienced centre-forward this summer due to a lack of depth in this area of the pitch, along with Odion Ighalo's poor form. After talks with several strikers, they have seemingly struck an agreement with Edinson Cavani.

The 33-year-old is said to be on his way to Old Trafford as a free agent ahead of the transfer deadline and is expected to be a part of Manchester United's squad for their fixture away at Newcastle United on the other side of the international break.

Giggs believes that Cavani will be a great fit at Manchester United, unlike other South American stars that have graced Old Trafford in the recent past.

Speaking on Cavani's reported move to Manchester United ahead of Wales' game against England on Thursday, Giggs expressed,

"It goes without saying he's [Edinson Cavani] a world star. My second game [as Wales manager] was against Uruguay and Cavani scored and I was really impressed with his work rate and quality."

He continued,

"It's about how quickly he beds in. We have seen South Americans who haven't really come and done it like [Radamel] Falcao, [Angel] Di Maria and [Alexis] Sanchez, but Cavani, with his work rate, you expect him to make it."

248 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (420) and Cristiano Ronaldo (398) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (248). Matador. pic.twitter.com/EJjH2eVKjM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

Manchester United have lacked competition for Anthony Martial's spot in the starting XI with Ighalo's displays leaving a lot to be desired during his short stay. Additionally, with the Nigerian international's loan spell set to come to an end this January, the Red Devils will be left without a back-up striker.

Giggs believes that the Uruguayan could potentially make the difference on the pitch by scoring goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. He explained,

"I think United needed a centre-forward, and needed that target man to score the goals and make that difference. Hopefully he can do that.

200 – Edinson Cavani has scored his 200th goal with Paris in all competitions (298 games played).



138 in Ligue 1, 30 in Champions League, 32 in Domestic Cups.



187 inside the box/13 outside the box.



151 from open play/49 from set plays.



Matador. #PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/lbLtUn9keg — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 23, 2020

The Wales manager also has no reservations of whether Cavani will be able to deal with the stature of a club such as Manchester United. He ended by saying,

"I think Cavani will have no problem with the size of the club. He's got the experience to handle that. But eyes will be on him straight away, and if he does come, he'll have to hit the ground running because the pressure will be on."

The former Napoli and PSG star could be unveiled ahead of the transfer deadline, but it remains to be seen how many other signings they manage to complete head of October 5th. Alex Telles and Jadon Sancho have been strongly linked with moves to Old Trafford.

