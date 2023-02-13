Barcelona manager Xavi heaps praises on 'extraordinary' 23-year-old after 1-0 win over Villareal

Barcelona manager Xavi has heaped praise on Ronald Araujo after the win over Villarreal. The Spaniard believes the Uruguayan is an extraordinary defender and has shown the most improvement in his side.

Araujo put out a stunning display on Sunday night as Barcelona edged out a 1-0 win over Villarreal. Pedri scored the only goal of the game after a smooth linkup with Roberto Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Araujo is head and shoulders above the rest Araujo is head and shoulders above the rest https://t.co/QqK7PYjZGx

Speaking to the media after the match, Xavi was full of praise for his side, especially Araujo. He believes that the Uruguayan has shown a lot of improvement this season and said:

"He is an extraordinary defender, a great corrector. The one who has grown the most with the ball in the entire team. But I highlight everyone, they are all supportive, generous. That's why I made the changes late. We lacked that pause or choosing the right last pass."

Barcelona yet to register Ronald Araujo

Barcelona extended Ronald Araujo's contract last summer, but the new deal is yet to be registered with La Liga. Reports suggest the Catalan side are waiting for approval after getting clearance for Gavi last week.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🤳 ARAUJO: "Hey, culers! Very happy for the win! Visca el Barça! Let's keep going!" 🤳 ARAUJO: "Hey, culers! Very happy for the win! Visca el Barça! Let's keep going!" https://t.co/MihQMuCaMn

Araujo has played a vital role in the team this season. The 23-year-old has formed a formidable partnership with Andreas Christensen at the heart of the defense.

Speaking to the media after the win over Villarreal, Araujo said:

"First of all I'm very happy about the win. It was so important to win today, it's always tough at this ground against a really good opponent. I'm happy to have helped my team defensively and up front when I had to. We put three points on the board today. We kept a clean sheet, and I think we're working really well defensively and going forward as well."

Araujo will not be available for Barcelona in their league match against Cadiz on Sunday. He picked up his fifth booking of the season against Villarreal and will have to serve a one-match ban.

Jules Kounde is expected to be slotted in as the replacement.

