Barcelona manager Xavi predicts the finalists for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League this season 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made his predictions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League finals.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar is about to enter the quarter-finals stage. Spain will face Morocco and Portugal will take on Switzerland in the final two Round of 16 games today (December 6).

Former Spain international Xavi has predicted La Roja to reach the finals of the tournament and face Brazil. He said:

"Predicting the World Cup final? Brazil vs Spain."

Spain started off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign brilliantly, beating Costa Rica 7-0. However, they have since gone off the boil as they drew against Germany and lost against Japan.

They will hope to beat an unbeaten Moroccan side today and progress further.

Brazil, meanwhile, beat Serbia and Switzerland before losing to Cameroon in the group stages. They then beat South Korea yesterday (December 5) to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Xavi also predicted the finalists of the Champions League this campaign. The Barcelona manager said:

"Predicting the Champions League final? Very difficult to predict, but Bayern Munich vs Manchester City."

The Champions League is set to resume in February with its Round of 16 fixtures. Manchester City will face RB Leipzig while Bayern Munich face a tough challenge in the form of Paris Saint-Germain.

Xavi's Barcelona were eliminated in the group stages and will now face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

Barcelona handed blow in pursuit of 2022 FIFA World Cup star

As per The Sun, the Blaugrana are interested in signing Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus. However, he is interested in joining a Premier League club that offers him an opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Kudus currently plays in the competition with Ajax and has registered four goals and two assists in six Champions League matches this season.

His performances at the World Cup with Ghana also grabbed several eyeballs despite them being eliminated in the group stages. Kudus scored a brace in their 3-2 win over South Korea.

Barcelona have identified him as a target but it seems like he is intent on a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the Ajax man in the summer but failed to complete the signing.

