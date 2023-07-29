Barcelona and Manchester United linked Sofyan Amrabat names 2 players he looked up to 

Manchester United and Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat has named Zinedine Zidane and Xavi Hernandez as the two midfielders he looked up to while growing up.

While categorically stating that he doesn't have an idol, he did acknowledge having looked up to both Zidane and Xavi while growing up. In an interview, as reported by Barca Universal, he said:

"My idol? I don't have a role model, but if you mean a player that I watch a lot, then yes, Zidane and Xavi."

Both Zidane and Xavi are widely regarded as two of the most influential midfielders during their playing days. It will be interesting to see if Amrabat will be able to emulate the success both players had in their respective careers.

The 26-year-old Moroccan international has emerged as a top transfer target for both United and Barca over the last couple of months.

He had an impressive 2022-23 football campaign for both club and country. He made a combined total of 49 appearances for Fiorentina last season, helping them secure the 8th spot in the league.

The Moroccan midfielder was also a standout performer for his national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played a total of seven games, en route to Morocco's fourth-placed finish at the tournament.

His name has now emerged as a top target for PL giants Manchester United, who have also identified Amrabat as a potential summer signing.

Reports in the Mirror suggest that the Red Devils are now looking to accelerate a transfer for Amrabat, after youngster Kobbie Mainoo picked up a knee injury in preseason.

Atlanta currently value Amrabat at £30 million and a potential move to Old Trafford could see him re-unite with former manager Erik Ten Hag. The duo worked together during their time at FC Utrecht.

Manchester United reach agreement to sign top transfer target

Atalanta BC v AC Monza - Serie A

Transfer expert David Ornstein has revealed that the Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from the Italian club Atalanta.

The 20-year-old striker has been the subject of transfer interest from Ten Hag's men who have been very much determined to bring the highly-rated centre-forward to Old Trafford this summer.

Orsntein revealed that United will pay a transfer fee in the region of €75 million, with a further €10 million being in add-ons. The striker is now expected to sign a five-year deal with Manchester United, with the option of a further year.