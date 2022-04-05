Barcelona officials to meet 23-year-old's agent today to discuss contract renewal: Reports

Barcelona will meet representatives of defender Ronald Araujo today and are hopeful of agreeing to terms on a contract extension, according to reports.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been in excellent form for the Blaugrana this season but his current deal expires next summer.

SPORT reports that while initial negotiations broke down due to the Uruguayan international's wage demands being too high, Barca are keen to ensure that Araujo signs a new deal. This decision is being made to kill any interest in him from other European clubs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Talks ongoing also with Ousmane Dembélé, while Barça are convinced it’s matter of time to get Gavi’s new deal signed. Barcelona will meet with Ronald Araújo’s agents tomorrow, as per @gerardromero - it’s not the final meeting but an important one about his contract.Talks ongoing also with Ousmane Dembélé, while Barça are convinced it’s matter of time to get Gavi’s new deal signed. Barcelona will meet with Ronald Araújo’s agents tomorrow, as per @gerardromero - it’s not the final meeting but an important one about his contract. 🔴🇺🇾 #FCBTalks ongoing also with Ousmane Dembélé, while Barça are convinced it’s matter of time to get Gavi’s new deal signed. https://t.co/ICU3h3zRWI

The Mirror this week reported that Manchester United were interested in signing the defender. However, Araujo claimed he is happy at Camp Nou, telling reporters:

"I am very happy to be here. Happy with the support of the fans. We are working. This week we have a meeting. I hope it will be resolved soon so that I can continue many years in this club. I am optimistic."

The Uruguayan, who joined Barcelona in 2018, has become a key member of Xavi Hernandez's squad. He has made 34 appearances this season as Barca recover from a difficult start to the campaign.

Araujo's agent Flavio Perchman was initially unhappy with the wages offered to his player. Perchman felt the pay increase did not come close to his client's market value or what the January arrivals at the club now earn.

The Catalonian giants are currently second in La Liga, nine points behind fierce rivals Real Madrid. They are preparing for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday evening.

Barcelona keen not to repeat mistakes of the past

While Barca will not want to let one of their best players leave on a free transfer next summer, they will also be well aware of the financial situation they are currently in.

The club are over €1.3 billion in debt, according to Front Office Sports, following some disastrous signings. Club talisman Lionel Messi was even forced to leave on a free transfer last summer after Barcelona could not fit his wages within La Liga regulations.

With Football Insider reporting that Andreas Christensen and Frank Kessie will be joining the club this summer on free transfers, wages will be extremely high at Camp Nou once again.

Capology claim that Araujo's weekly earnings are some of the lowest currently at the club. Barcelona will presumably need to pay the defender what he, and his agent, clearly feel he deserves.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ronald Araujo made his Barcelona first team debut against yesterday's rival Sevilla under Ernesto Valverde.



He got sent off 14 minutes after coming on to replace an injured Jean-Clair Todibo.



What a breakthrough he's had since then. Ronald Araujo made his Barcelona first team debut against yesterday's rival Sevilla under Ernesto Valverde. He got sent off 14 minutes after coming on to replace an injured Jean-Clair Todibo.What a breakthrough he's had since then. https://t.co/ciTRQmaV5e

