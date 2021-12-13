Barcelona midfielder has no defined role under Xavi - Reports

Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig is struggling for game-time under new manager Xavi Hernandez and still does not have a defined role under the new boss, according to SPORT.

Puig is a product of the famous La Masia academy. Despite Barcelona's tendency to give their youth a chance, Puig has struggled for consistent game-time at the Nou Camp. The 22-year-old midfielder was not used much by former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. However, with the arrival of Xavi Hernandez, he might have expected a little bit more time on the pitch.

Things do not seem to have improved a lot for Puig under Xavi. He happens to be the only outfield player yet to start a game for Barcelona under their new manager. Xavi started the likes of Luuk de Jong and Samuel Umtiti, players who currently have an uncertain future at the club.

As things stand, Riqui Puig has made three substitute appearances out of the six matches Barcelona have played under Xavi. This has resulted in him being on the pitch for just 83 minutes under the tenure of the former Barcelona midfielder. This makes Puig Barcelona's second-least used player under Xavi, with youngster Yusuf Demir playing the least minutes.

On the other side of the coin, Sergio Busquets and Gavi remain the only two players who have started each of the six games under Xavi. The likes of Pique, Jordi Alba, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Ronald Araujo and Nico have started five times for Barcelona.

Barcelona's constant managerial changes have not helped Riqui Puig settle at the club. The Spanish midfielder has played under Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien, Ronald Koeman and now Xavi Hernandez. At 22 years of age, Riquo Puig needs regular game time to help him grow as a footballer.

La Senyera @LaSenyera 🗣 | Riqui Puig: "I am happy. I feel like a footballer again." 🗣 | Riqui Puig: "I am happy. I feel like a footballer again." https://t.co/DIW7TCUTKn

Barcelona have dropped into the Europa League under the management of Xavi

Barcelona have failed to get out of their Champions League group for the first time in 17 years. The Catalan giants have now dropped down to the Europa League.

Barcelona have been drawn against Serie A giants Napoli in the first knockout round of the Europa League. Europe's second tier competition, however, could be Barcelona's ticket to next season's Champions League.

As things stand, Barcelona are eighth in the La Liga standings, having picked up 24 points from their 16 games.

