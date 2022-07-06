Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong drops cheeky Manchester United transfer hint on Instagram

Frenkie de Jong has liked a social media post (reported via Mirror) announcing Manchester United's signing of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia. It has fuelled speculation that the Barcelona midfielder could be close to a move to Old Trafford.

De Jong, a former player under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, is one of the top transfer targets for the Red Devils this summer.

Barcelona's poor financial conditions have seen them warm up into agreeing to a deal to sell one of their best players in the transfer window.

The Blaugrana need to remove players to lower their wage bill to abide by the La Liga wage rules. United, on the other hand, need new midfielders after the club parted ways with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata last season.

Barcelona making De Jong deal complicated?

Amid rumors that Barcelona need to sell De Jong to raise cash, their club president chose to take a different stand last week. He said:

"There are clubs that want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay. Frenkie is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him. I’m going to do everything I can in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted."

Whether or not this comment collapses the deal, it is certain to make negotiations more complicated for all involved parties.

Manchester United announce new signing

With fans patiently waiting for United to announce the signing of De Jong, the club have revealed the arrival of his national team-mate Tyrell Malacia. The left-back joins on a four-year deal for a reported initial fee of £13 million.

Upon his unveiling, the Dutch defender said:

"It's an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us. I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players."

