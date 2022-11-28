Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong offers blunt response when asked about Manchester United transfer links

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong offered a blunt response when queried about speculation over a move to Manchester United.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was eager to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

The Red Devils even reportedly agreed on an €85 million deal with Barcelona for De Jong, 25, but his desire was always to remain at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana man is currently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands but was asked about rumors regarding a move to United.

De Jong responded bluntly as he wants to concentrate on helping Oranje at the international tournament in Qatar.

He said (via The European Lad):

"I am at a World Cup tournament. I am not going to talk about club football."

Whether Manchester United recommence their pursuit of De Jong remains to be seen.

The Red Devils lured Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro to the club for £64 million, and free agent Christian Eriksen also arrived.

De Jong has made 17 appearances across competitions for Barca, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

However, he has not been a regular starter, making 13 appearances in the starting lineup.

The former Ajax midfielder has been an ever-present for the Netherlands at the World Cup, making two appearances and providing an assist.

Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde picks Manchester United as another team he would play for

Balde hints of admiration for the Red Devils

A Barcelona player who would appear to be up for a move to Manchester United is left-back Balde.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Barca this season, making 16 appearances, providing three assists, and helping the side keep nine clean sheets.

The Red Devils have not been linked with a move for Balde, but he was asked by Mundo Deportivo (via Daily Post):

“A club other than Barcelona?"

He replied:

“United”.

It seems unlikely that United will be in the market for a new left-back.

Ten Hag's side have the in-form Luke Shaw and signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord in the summer for €15 million.

Balde has broken into the Barcelona team this campaign and secured a late call-up to the Spain squad for the FIFA World Cup due to Jose Gaya's injury.

He has made two appearances at the tournament, with Luis Enrique opting for the experienced Barca left-back Jordi Alba ahead of him.

The Barca teenager became the second-youngest player in Spanish World Cup history when he debuted aged 19, one month and five days.

The Blaugrana teenager will come up against United in the UEFA Europa League in February after the two European heavyweights drew one another in the Playoffs.

