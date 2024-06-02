Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong says he's willing to risk injury to represent Netherlands at Euro 2024

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has revealed that he is willing to risk potentially aggregating his injury to play for his country at Euro 2024. The Dutch midfielder sufferd an injury against his club’s eternal rivals Real Madrid on April 21 and has not played since then.

De Jong is a vital part of his national and club teams and will be a big miss for De Oranje if he is unable to participate in the tournament. For his part, the former Ajax star is doing all he can to make it back for his homeland.

Speaking to Dutch news outlet de Telegraf, the Blaugrana midfielder said:

“I am willing to take risks to play Euro 2024 for my country. But the most important thing is that it won’t become a chronic ankle injury. Right now it doesn’t look like this is the case, which is why I didn’t have surgery, I am still working individually at the moment, then I have to join back up with the group and then work towards a situation where I can get some playing time. That could indeed also be during the tournament.”

The midfielder concluded declaration, saying:

“There are no hard deadlines, but there must still be a prospect of playing in matches. Otherwise, there’s no point in staying.”

While the Barcelona midfielder will not have any hard deadlines set, he will hope to be back to fitness before or around June 16. That date is crucial because his nation begins it's Euro 2024 journey in Germany that day and he would hope to be an option since he has already been selected for the tournament despite his setback.

