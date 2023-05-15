Barcelona midfielder Gavi breaks silence on his future amid interest from Premier League clubs

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has denied rumors linking him with an exit from the club.

The Catalan midfielder has been rumored to join one of several interested Premier League clubs but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported about Gavi's choice.

Romano posted on Twitter a quote of Gavi talking to FCBTV.

“This is the first title here, this is the club of my dreams — it’s Barça. I hope there will be many more," the midfielder said.

Gavi's comments came after Barcelona clinched the 2022-23 La Liga title. They beat Espanyol 1-0 courtesy of a second half penalty from Memphis Depay, which confirmed the league title.

Despite having four games left to play, Barcelona will not worry about second-placed Real Madrid as they are already 14 points ahead of Los Blancos.

Xavi's men have only conceded 13 goals all season, and have put up 85 points on board after gameweek 34.

Barcelona head coach Xavi believes winning title is important for long-term project

Xavi's return to the club was met with a lot of optimism last season. Despite failing in Europe, Xavi has done fantastically well in his first full season in the domestic circuit.

With his team winning the league title this season, Xavi feels it is an important step in the long-term project.

"We are left with a magnificent feeling, more than 10 months of work, of sacrifice. It has been an extraordinary job," Xavi told Movistar Plus.

He added:

"For the fans, for the club, winning it was vital for the stability of the project, we must continue on this path. This League means that we are doing things very well, this gives us stability, although we still have the unfinished business of European competition."

Xavi also thanked his loved ones for helping him amidst all the criticism throughout the season.

"I thought about my wife, my parents, my brothers and sisters... the staff, who have suffered a lot, those who never fail," Xavi said. "We are in Spain and here criticism is normal, it happened to me when I was a player, but I am very stubborn and in the end the reward comes when there is good work."

