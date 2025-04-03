Barcelona midfielder Pedri responds when asked if Lamine Yamal is 'limping' after Copa del Rey semifinal win over Atletico 

Spanish midfielder Pedri stated that Lamine Yamal is likely to avoid any setback. The 17-year-old suffered an ankle injury during Barcelona's triumph over Atlético Madrid. The two sides clashed in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday, April 3.

Ad

After a 4-4 draw in the first leg, Hansi Flick's side secured a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano. Courtesy of Yamal's assist, Ferran Torres scored in the 27th minute to help La Blaugrana secure a berth in the Copa del Rey final, where they will face Real Madrid.

However, in the 58th minute, Clement Lenglet's tackle caught the 17-year-old's left ankle. After the challenge, blood was visible on the Spanish attacker's ankle; however, he continued playing in the semifinal clash. After the game ended, concerns were sparked among the fans about Lamine Yamal's potential injury.

Ad

Trending

Pedri was asked about Yamal's situation after the match. He said (via X/@BarcaUniversal):

"I don't know, I haven't spoken to him about that. I don't think anything happened to him."

Lamine Yamal has emerged as a key player for the La Liga giants, and any potential setback will be a significant concern for the team. The Spanish attacker has played 41 games for La Blaugrana this season, bagging 13 goals and 19 assists across all competitions.

Ad

Pedri names two Barcelona teammates over himself to win the Ballon d'Or

Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Spanish Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has claimed that Lamine Yamal and Raphinha should be entitled to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of him. During a recent interview, the 22-year-old talked about his opinion on winning the Ballon d'Or.

Ad

The Spanish midfielder stated that players with better numbers have a significant chance of winning the prestigious individual accolade. He also named Yamal and Raphinha over him as the contenders for the Ballon d'Or. He said (X/BarcaUniversal):

"Ballon d'Or? Usually, players who get many numbers win it, I prefer that Raphinha or Lamine win it. They are the ones who make the difference. As long as the team wins titles, I'm happy."

Pedri's consistency for La Blaugrana has been commendable since his debut in the senior team in September 2020. He has made 45 appearances for Hansi Flick's side this season, scoring five goals and assisting seven.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback