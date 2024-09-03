Barcelona midfielder withdraws from national team squad due to injury as Hansi Flick’s side suffers fresh setback: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has pulled out of the Spanish U-21 national squad after picking up an injury. The team is set to face Scotland and Hungary as part of its qualifiers for the U-21 Euros.

Former Blaugrana boss Xavi handed a good number of youngsters their big break at senior level, and one of those was Fermin Lopez. Relatively unknown in his time with the academy, he spent a year on loan at lower division side Linares before he was handed his debut in the 2023-24 season.

His performances for Barcelona were such that he became a regular, going on to represent Spain at Euro 2024 and the Olympics.

Trending

Fermin was called up by U-21 manager Santi Denia for the games against Scotland and Hungary despite his busy summer. The 21-year-old has now picked up a muscular injury, as per Fabrizio Romano, and is set to be ruled out of action for up to a month.

Expand Tweet

Denia has settled on another Barcelona player to replace Lopez in the squad, inviting midfielder Pablo Torre. The talented Lopez has already appeared thrice for Hansi Flick's side this season, earning the trust of the new manager despite missing the whole pre-season.

Flick will be far from pleased with the news of the injury to Lopez, given that his side has had to contend with a number of injuries this summer. The likes of Gavi and Frenkie De Jong are long-term absentees, while Ansu Fati and Marc Bernal picked up injuries this season. The German tactician will hope that Lopez returns to fitness as soon as possible.

Barcelona youngster receives late call-up to national team

Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre has been invited to the Spain U-21 side as a late addition following the withdrawal of Fermin Lopez. The young midfielder earned a place in Hansi Flick's first-team squad after impressing in pre-season.

Lopez picked up a muscle problem in training, leaving the manager to invite 21-year-old midfielder Torre in his place. The youngster was in the books of Girona in the 2023-24 season, playing 26 times in La Liga as the club finished third.

Pablo Torre scored against Olot and Manchester City in pre-season and has played once, in the 7-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid, this season. The youngster will hope to get some minutes in the games against Scotland and Hungary, and further catch the eye of Flick and his staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback