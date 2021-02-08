Barcelona name asking price for wantaway star - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly placed a €15m transfer fee on wantaway goalkeeper Norberto Murara Neto. According to a report by Spanish publication Marca, the Blaugrana are willing to let the 31-year-old leave if any club can meet their valuation in the summer.

It also cited the club's current financial crisis and suggested that Barcelona might be open to doing business if a lower amount is presented. Neto has been with Barcelona since signing for the club from Valencia in the summer of 2019. The deal saw Jasper Cillessen head to Mestalla but things have, however, not worked out for the Brazilian at Camp Nou.

He has found himself behind first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen throughout his time at Catalunya, with just 16 appearances made in all competitions.

The 31-year-old has mostly been used in cup competitions but Ronald Koeman started Ter Stegen in both the Copa del Rey and Super Cup final this season, much to the consternation of Neto.

He reportedly pushed for a move during the January transfer window but the proposed move was blocked by Koeman, who still needs his backup goalkeeper for the rest of the season.

Neto still has two years left on his deal with Barcelona but is expected to angle for an exit once the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Neto's exit from Barcelona could be dependent on the club's new director of football

Neto has struggled for playing since joining Barcelona from Valencia

Barcelona are set to conduct presidential elections in the coming months and any impending transfer activity would have to be vetoed by the incoming board.

The Catalans recently announced a debt of over one billion euros and getting the balance sheet on track is of paramount importance.

As such, player sales could be considered, with reports suggesting that some marquee names might have to depart Camp Nou, while Lionel Messi's contract is set to expire in the summer.

Results on the field have improved in recent weeks after a poor start to the campaign, but the club remain a long way off the levels required of them.

At this stage, it looks unlikely that Barcelona will block Neto's exit if he desires it in the summer, but it remains to be seen if any club will be willing to match their valuation of the goalkeeper.