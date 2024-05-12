Barcelona and Newcastle United could be involved in sensational Alexander Isak swap deal this summer: Reports

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, and latest reports suggest that a player-to-player trade could be an option to facilitate this transfer. Barça defender Andreas Christensen could be involved in the swap.

With Robert Lewandowski turning 36 by the time the next season arrives, Barcelona are said to be in the hunt for a new striker. The Pole, who won a Pichichi in his first season with the club, has failed to display consistent performances in the 2023/24 campaign, one of the bigger reasons behind the Blaugrana's trophyless season.

With the 35-year-old striker in the twilight of his career, reports have emerged suggesting that Barça coach Xavi Hernandez could be in the hunt for a Lewandowski replacement come the next season. Among other names linked to the club is the former Real Sociedad forward, Alexander Isak.

Isak, who has previously plied his trade in Spain, left Sociedad to join Newcastle United on a big-money transfer at the beginning of last season. The Swedish international has impressed at St. James' Park, netting 30 times for the Magpies during his stint under manager Eddie Howe.

His performances have linked Isak to Catalonia. Now, latest reports from Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez suggest that Barça could be up for a swap deal in order to acquire the Swedish striker. It has also been reported by Martinez that Newcastle are interested in signing Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

Christensen, a non-starter at Xavi's disposition, found his stocks rising in the last few months after impressing as a defensive midfielder. Having arrived on a bosman transfer from Chelsea in 2022, the Dane child prove to be pivotal in facilitating Alexander Isak's transfer to Barcelona, given things fall into place.

Which team could prove to be a potential threat for FC Barcelona's pursuit of Alexander Isak?

Beyond the former Spanish champions, it is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who are after the signature of the Newcastle striker, as reported by Daily Cannon.

However, Arsenal's attempts to secure Isak's signature have hit a roadblock with Barça entering the fray, offering stiff competition for the forward.

Arsenal's quest for a dynamic and prolific striker has been well-documented, with Isak emerging as a prime target for the North London club. Despite their persistent efforts to sign him before his move to Newcastle, Arsenal now faces the daunting prospect of competing with Barcelona, whose global prestige and allure could sway Isak's decision in their favor.

Arsenal's financial prowess compared to the Blaugrana's well-documented woes provide an upper hand to the Gunners. However, with both clubs reportedly after the young striker, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Isak.