Barcelona News Roundup: Barca agree deal to sign top target, Marc Cucurella opens up about chances of returning to his former club and more: 16 October 2020

A no-confidence motion has been initiated against their president Josep Bartomeu and Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has his task cut out in trying to turn around the beleaguered club's fortunes on the pitch.

On that note, here are the top stories involving Barcelona from 16th October 2020.

Dates for voting on Bartomeu no-confidence motion

Josep Maria Bartomeu

The voting on the no-confidence motion against club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been proposed to take place on November 1 and 2. As per Mundo Deportivo, Generalitat must now approve the proposal to hold the voting that covers a weekend day and a week day.

The dates have been chosen to ensure maximum turnout from a wide range of members. Josep Maria Bartomeu has come under much criticism over Barcelona's transfer business in the recent past and Lionel Messi having a fall out with the board certainly hasn't helped things.

The Catalan police have also accused Bartomeu of corruption though he has denied all such allegations.

Marc Cucurella speaks about the possibility of returning to Barcelona

Marc Cucurella in action for Getafe

Getafe triggered Marc Cucurella's €6 million release clause and signed him from Barcelona on a permanent basis this summer transfer window. Now the youngster is preparing to take on his former side as the two sides clash this weekend.

Speaking to Sport via Zoom, Cucurella opened up about facing Barcelona and the chances of returning to his former club. He said,

“I think they still have the same spine as recent years. They’ve made some changes in some aspects. They’re still a great team. They will fight for every trophy.”

On being asked if a return to Barcelona was possible, Cucurella said.

“Yes and no. I don’t think they gave me a chance. I played five minutes in a Copa game and it’s difficult to show if you’re up to it or not. On the other hand, that decision has made me the player I am now. For an academy player it’s tough but I have the chance to succeed in the world of football. It wasn’t to be in Barça and I had to look for it elsewhere, but thanks to Eibar and Getafe I have become a La Liga player and can play for Spain U21s.”

“Barça will always be Barça. It’s my home. We would all like to return home one day. I work for myself, to have a good career. If one day the chance comes up to return to Barça, the truth is I would be delighted.”

🎙[@albert_roge] | Bordalás ( Getafe Coach ) : “I know that Jordi Alba is there and it is difficult to compete against him but I would have never let Cucurella leave Barça, he is a boy who gives energy that any team needs.” pic.twitter.com/7VOmy4rhMK — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 16, 2020

Barcelona agree deal to sign Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay

According to Sport via Forbes, Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyon. However, it is unclear whether the club simply agreed personal terms with the player or whether they have come to an understanding with Olympique Lyon over the transfer fee.

Ronald Koeman had identified Memphis Depay as his priority signing and the pair have worked together during Koeman's stint as the manager of the Dutch international side.