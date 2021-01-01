Barcelona News Roundup: Barca agree terms with Manchester City star, Mino Raiola speaks out on Erling Haaland rumours and more- 1 January 2021

The January transfer window is open and Barcelona have already agreed terms with one of their top targets.

Barcelona will take on Huesca on Sunday night hoping to get back to winning ways in the La Liga. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 January 2021.

Victor Font positive that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font is of the opinion that Barcelona need not plan for life after Lionel Messi just yet. He says that they need to immediately work on laying out a plan that will make the Argentine stay.

Font was quizzed by AS on whether the club will have to plan for life after Lionel Messi. Font said:

"Not at all. In fact, our goal is for Leo to continue to be and continue to lead the team on the field as long as he wants to continue playing. When we were talking about Barca post-Messi, surely the best way to define it is Barca post-unique generation of footballers. And that does not happen from one day to the next.

"There were Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Carles] Puyol, [Gerard] Pique, [Sergio] Busquets... and this transition is not from one day to the next, it happens in time.

"That is why it is essential to have a project and be clear about how to do it. This is what Messi told us in August, there is no project here, they are lurching, patches are put on. That was his frustration."

Mino Raiola dismisses Erling Haaland to Barcelona rumours

The presidential election at Barcelona will have a major impact on the club's transfer plans. Emili Rousaud is one of the presidential hopefuls and his adviser Josep Maria Minguella has claimed that if Rousaud is elected, then he'll get in touch with Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and complete a deal for the player.

However, now Mino Raiola has hit back at the claims and denies being in contact with any of the presidential candidates. He told (Sport via Barca Blaugranes),

“It’s fake news. I’ve never spoken with any candidate about Haaland and I won’t. When a new president is elected, they can call me.”

Barcelona agree five year deal with Eric Garcia

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia for a five-year deal. Barcelona have been in talks with Manchester City over bringing the 19-year-old back to the Camp Nou.

Eric Garcia is in the final months of his contract at Manchester City and will leave the club for free in the summer. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly tried to persuade the Spaniard into staying put at Etihad but the youngster had already made his mind mind up.

The agreement is to sign him as a free agent in the summer but if Barcelona and Manchester City can negotiate a fee, then he might join this month itself. However, Barcelona won't be willing to pay any more than €10 million which Manchester City view as too low.