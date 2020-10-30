Barcelona News Roundup: Barca lead race to sign Ajax wonderkid, Star duo return to training from injury and more: 30 October 2020

Things are looking up finally for Barcelona and the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board has marked the start of a new era for the club. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 October 2020.

Ronald Araujo out of action for a month with injury

❗️ MEDICAL NEWS

Ronald Araujo has a biceps femoris injury in his right thigh. All the details: https://t.co/eHoJsESuvA pic.twitter.com/YNxmreqJpG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 29, 2020

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo sustained a hamstring injury in their Champions League game against Juventus and is now set to be sidelined for a month.

Ronald Araujo was filling in for Gerard Pique who missed the game due to injury. Araujo received promotion to the first-team this season and has been handed the number 4 shirt at the club which used to be worn by Ivan Rakitic.

Araujo joined Barcelona from Boston River in 2017 for a fee of €1.7 million.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Umtiti return to training

De vuelta. 💪🏻🙂

Part of the process is patience. Happy to be back with the team. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/GK5Wo6VMag — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) October 29, 2020

Barcelona returned to training on Thursday immediately after their Champions League win over Juventus and the squad has been joined by long-term absentees Samuel Umtiti and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

This is the first time Marc-Andre ter Stegen has trained with the team after undergoing a knee surgery in August. He is now close to making his return to action as Barcelona gear up to take on the likes of Alaves, Dynamo Kiev and Real Betis.

Samuel Umtiti's prominence has faded since his last bout with injury but he is also nearing a return and attended a session with the team today. Ronald Koeman will be happy to have more options at the back.

Barcelona and Manchester United lead race to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch

Ajax are braced for bids from some European giants for 18-year-old wonderkid Ryan Gravenbernch. According to Mirror, Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus are all interested in the youngster.

Gravenberch turned in an impressive performance for Ajax against Liverpool last week. He has already made 19 appearances for the Ajax senior side and has scored four goals. He has also raked in three assists.

Gravenberch has been likened to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. He signed a 3-year deal with Ajax this summer and as such, Ajax might not be willing to sell him off soon.

However, Ajax have made secret of the financial strain on the club caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and were forced to sell the likes of Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech to Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.