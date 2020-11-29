Barcelona News Roundup: Barca linked with Borussia Dortmund star, Coutinho's agent rubbishes exit rumours and more: 29 November 2020

Barcelona have an important match against Osasuna and the Catalans will be desperate to climb higher up the table. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 November 2020.

Gerard Pique reveals dream of being Barcelona president

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique who is currently sidelined with injury has revealed that he would like to be the president at the club someday. Pique was asked if he would run for the presidential elections this time and he replied,

“In the elections that come now, I’m not able to run because I am still a player and when you’re a player you can’t run for the position, but you never know in the future.

“I am very, very, very culé (connected to Barcelona) as you know. I would like to be able to help the club of my heart in the best way I know how, and that happens because I am very well prepared to serve as president if one day I see that I can really contribute to the club. If not, I would not show up.

Coutinho's agent brushes aside exit rumours

FC Barcelona v Ferencvaros Budapest: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Advertisement

Shortly after Calciomercato reported that Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been offered to Juventus, the player's agent Kia Joorabchian has dismissed such rumours and revealed that the player is happy at the Camp Nou and is not currently seeking an exit.

He said,

“I have not heard anything and we have no plans to move from Barça, and yes Coutinho can contribute to a successful season,”

The report had claimed that Barcelona are looking to offload Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann at the first available opportunity.

Philippe Coutinho: “The Premier League is one of the most exciting leagues in the world and to have the chance to play there with a team like Liverpool will always be something I will feel grateful for.” #awlfc [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/MO0goGAZvK — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 29, 2020

Barcelona linked with Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge KV: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Advertisement

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been linked with moves for Neymar Jr and Erling Haaland. Presidential hopeful Emil Rousaud had revealed earlier in the week that he will try to bring back Neymar and sign another marquee player.

The latest reports suggest that the marquee signing could be Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is one of the finest young strikers in the game and has been absolutely tearing it up in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.

Rousaud said,

We will sign two top players, one of them is Neymar. We are working to bring him back to Barcelona."

“We hope to be able to announce shortly the name of the other franchise player that we want to bring. It will not leave anyone indifferent. We have a direct line with the player.”