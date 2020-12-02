Barcelona news roundup: Barca looking to sign Atletico Madrid star, Club to sell four players to finance new signings and more: 2 December 2020

Barcelona will take on Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League tonight and they have rested some of their senior players. Concerns off the field are still mounting. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 December 2020.

Sergi Roberto tests positive for coronavirus

Sergi Roberto

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club has confirmed. The club released a statement stating that though he has tested positive, he remains in good health. The statement reads,

After the PCR tests carried out on Tuesday, first team player Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Covid-19. The player is in good health and is isolating at home following his recovery from the injury that occurred on November 21.

The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities, and all those who had contact with the player were tracked via further PCR tests. Roberto suffered a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh at the end of Atlético Madrid v Barça game (1-0), an injury that means he will be out of action for about two months.

❗Official — Sergi Roberto has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/90OGh1A2RE — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 2, 2020

Barcelona could sell four players to finance new signings

Junior Firpo

Barcelona have been reeling since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The club had already worked its way into financial turmoil by virtue of some terrible transfer deals that did not work out in their favour. Now they have a thin squad without a lot of quality and depth.

As such, they are now in a position where they have to first sell players in order to bring in new ones. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to sell the likes of Junior Firpo, Carles Alena, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Brathwaite.

Barcelona are keen on bringing in players like Eric Garcia but they need to balance their books before they can think about signing another player.

Barcelona identify Felipe as Gerard Pique replacement

Atletico Madrid v RB Salzburg: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona have identified Atletico Madrid defender Felipe as a replacement for veteran centre-back Gerard Pique, according to AS. Felipe has 19 months remaining in his contract and Barcelona are keen on making him a stopgap signing of sorts.

Barcelona have been left bare at the back after Pique's injury. Samuel Umtiti has frequent bouts with injury and Ronald Araujo is inexperienced. As such, they don't have a lot of options to choose from.