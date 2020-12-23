Barcelona News Roundup: Barca planning to announce signing of Premier League star in January, Catalans name price for Ansu Fati and more: 23 December 2020

Barcelona registered a comfortable 3-0 win against Real Valladolid last night and Lionel Messi also got on the scoresheet to break Pele's record of scoring the most goals for a single club. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 December 2020.

Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi is happy at Barcelona

Lionel Messi

Ronald Koeman was a happy man as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 3-0 away from home. Goals from Clement Lenglet and Martin Braithwaite in the first half gave Barcelona sufficient cushion before Lionel Messi joined in on the party in the 65th minute and broke the record for the most number of goals scored by an individual for a single club previously held by Pele.

Speaking to the press after the game, the Barcelona manager insisted that he believes Lionel Messi is happy at Barcelona. Messi had expressed his desire to leave the club last summer but had to stay put as no clubs could afford to buy him.

Koeman said,

"I've said it a lot. I see Leo happy here. He's very important for us with his creativity. You can see that when there are good players alongside him."

Barcelona slap €150 million price tag on Ansu Fati

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

An 18-year-old Ansu Fati was the standout performer for Barcelona in the early days of the new season. The youngster was in fine form and was highly unfortunate to have got sidelined with an injury just when he was preparing to lift off.

Now, Juventus have come knocking for the talented teenager, according to TuttoJuve, and Barcelona have reportedly revealed the price for which they're willing to part with Fati. Barcelona will listen to offers in the range of a whopping €150 million.

In addition to Juventus, Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Ansu Fati.

Barcelona preparing to announce Eric Garcia signing in January

Eric Garcia

As per Marta Carreras of Catalunya Radio, Barcelona are planning on announcing the signing of defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City in January. However, Garcia will not arrive at the Camp Nou till the summer.

The Spaniard's contract will run out at the end of the season and Koeman wants Garcia to return to the club where he spent his formative years rising through the ranks. Garcia will be free to enter a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choosing from January as he is in the final months of his contract with Manchester City.