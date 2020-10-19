Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Getafe and questions are being asked of the players and the club. The Cules are desperate to shake off their transfer window blues. Let's a take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 October 2020.

Barcelona to offer new contracts for Clement Lenglet and De Jong

Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a new deal for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and are now looking to do the same with defender Clement Lenglet and Frenkie De Jong, according to reports.

The negotiations with Marc-Andre ter Stegen had dragged on for a long time but they have finally reached an agreement with the German international and are all set to announce his contract renewal.

Lenglet and Frenkie De Jong are two other players that want to stay at the club for the long-term and the club shares the same feeling and as such are now preparing to hold a fresh set of discussions to find common ground and agree on a new contract.

📰 — After sorting out Ter Stegen's renewal, Barça are now working on extending the contracts of De Jong and Lenglet. [@ignasioliva] pic.twitter.com/O66K18qbo5 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 19, 2020

Barcelona shocked by Miralem Pjanic's physical condition

Miralem Pjanic

According to reports, Barcelona are shocked by the condition that Pjanic has been in subsequent to their signing him. As per the report, Pjanic is still trying to gain match fitness even though Barcelona have already played four games.

The report further claims that Pjanic is a step behind his teammates in training. He only recently recovered after contracting the coronavirus. However, they still think that the player did not focus on keeping himself fit during the season break in August and that is reflecting in his physical condition.

However, he remains in contention for a starting spot for Barcelona's UEFA Champions League campaign opener with Ferencvaros.

📌In Barça, they are negatively surprised by the physical state of Miralem Pjanic. Pjanic, who later joined the preseason after suffering from COVID-19, is one step behind in training. He should start against Ferencvaros but he will hardly start in El Clasico per @tjuanmarti (4) — Sujoy Shyam Pritam (@sujoy_pritam) October 19, 2020

Barcelona plot double January swoop for Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia

Wijnaldum

Barcelona might have a very busy winter transfer window. Ronald Koeman had earlier confirmed their interest in Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay. Now, as per the latest reports, they are plotting a double swoop for the Premier League duo of Gini Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia.

Wijnaldum had been extensively linked with Barcelona over the summer transfer window but Jurgen Klopp convinced the Dutchman to stay put for the 2020/21 season. However, should he see playing time come at a premium at Anfield, he might be willing to move houses.

Eric Garcia, meanwhile, has already indicated that he would like to move to Barcelona.