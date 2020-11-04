Barcelona News Roundup: Barca presidential candidate already in talks to sign Bayern Munich star, Marc-Andre ter Stegen returns to the team and more: 4 November 2020

It has been quite a testing few months for Barcelona. Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned and the club are all set to undergo a lot of changes over the course of this year. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 November 2020.

Dynamo Kyiv boss says Barcelona are not favourites for UCL

Mircea Lucescu

Dynamo Kyiv manager Mircea Lucescu remains fearless as his team gears up to take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League tonight. He believes that Barcelona are not at the necessary level to win the Champions League.

He told the media,

“I sincerely believe that right now Barça does not have the necessary level to win it. It is true that they are doing a very good job with the younger footballers, which is why they need time.I think that at present, [Manchester] City, Bayern [Munich,] or PSG are one step above Barça.”

However, he was all praise for Lionel Messi.

“[Lionel Messi] is doing many things for the group. He does not think only of himself but for the team. He fights a lot, he always tries to assist goals and if he can, he scores. You can tell that he wants to help younger footballers.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen named in Barcelona squad

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Long-term absentee Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been named in the Barcelona squad that will take on Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League tonight. Ter Stegen very recently extended his contract with the club till 2025 and the Cules will be handed a major boost as he returns to guard the sticks.

The German international had undergone a knee surgery in August and has been out of action ever since. His deputy Neto hasn't covered himself in glory in Ter Stegen's absence and the club has definitely suffered in their main goalkeeper's absence.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen returns to Barcelona’s #UCL squad to face Dynamo Kiev today.



— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 4, 2020

Joan Laporta already in contact with David Alaba

RB Salzburg v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League

According to RAC 1, Joan Laporta is working towards the next elections and has launched his candidacy to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu. Laporta was the Barcelona president from 2003-2010 when the club enjoyed a hugely successful spell.

Laporta has reportedly already started lining up executives for his new project at the club. Former Valencia chief Matthew Alemany will become the general manager at Barcelona should Laporta come into power.

It is further claimed that David Alaba has been chosen as Barcelona's next marquee signing by Laporta. Alaba is currently in the final months of his contract and Bayern Munich have confirmed that they will not try to extend the Austrian's contract any further. The report states that Laporta and Alaba's entourage are already in contact.

As such, Alaba will be available for a free next summer and it will mostly come down to which club can offer him the most lucrative deal.