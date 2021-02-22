Barcelona News Roundup: Barca presidential candidate secures €250 million investment for three signings, Blaugrana tipped to sign Jack Grealish and more - 22 February 2021

Barcelona are in a precarious financial condition but one of the presidential hopefuls has claimed that they could do some serious business in the transfer window.

Barcelona let go of a great opportunity to close the gap on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid last night. Barcelona drew with Cadiz and remain eight points behind the Rojiblancos. The club has several issues to address both on and off the pitch.

Ronald Koeman says Cadiz draw hurts more than PSG loss

Barcelona could have brought the gap between themselves and Atletico Madrid down to six points with a win against Cadiz last night. However, they conceded a late equalizer and had to come away with one point.

Speaking to the press after the draw, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman expressed his regret over the missed opportunity.

Koeman said:

“It's disappointing. These kind of games have to be won and we didn't do it. It's a big opportunity lost after the Atletico Madrid defeat. It's a big disappointment. I'm very disappointed, more so than last Tuesday. We couldn't let the two points slip away. We are disappointed.

“I don't like to blame the players individually. We weren't up to the task in attack, and we have to defend differently. In terms of quality, we should have won.The problem is that the scoreline was very close and they could equalise at any moment, as happened.

“You leave them the chance to equalise in the last few minutes. If you don't kill the game and you don't score the second, they can always score.

Paul Merson says Grealish should be a target for Barcelona

Jack Grealish

Former Aston Villa midfielder and pundit Paul Merson has opined that Jack Grealish should be a target for Barcelona. Jack Grealish has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and has scored seven goals and assisted 12 across all competitions.

Paul Merson heaped praise on the Aston Villa midfielder and claimed that Grealish is good enough to play for Barcelona.

Merson told Sky Sports (via Birmingham Mail),

"I think if I’m a manager at one of the big boys and no disrespect to Villa here but if you’re looking to go through your career and try and win something I’m looking at £120 or 130 million for him I would pay.

"I watched Barcelona the other night get ripped to shreds, if I’m Barcelona I’m buying him tomorrow morning it doesn’t matter how much it is. I’m buying Grealish because Grealish at the Nou Camp would absolutely rip it up."

Chances created in the Premier League:

• 1st — Jack Grealish [75]

• 2nd — 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙤 𝙁𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙨 [74]

• 3rd — Mason Mount [62]

• 4th — Kevin De Bruyne [58]

• 5th — 𝙇𝙪𝙠𝙚 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙬 [50]#mufc are the only team to have two players in the top 10. — ً (@utdrobbo) February 21, 2021

Barcelona presidential hopeful Tony Freixa claims he has secured €250 million investment

Barcelona presidential candidate Tony Freixa (image courtesy: Marca)

The Barcelona presidential election is set to happen on the 7th of March. Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Tony Freixa are the three candidates. All three candidates have different agendas and now Freixa has come out and claimed that he has secured a €250 million investment to be spent on three transfers.

He told Marca:

“We have closed an agreement with an investor who will contribute 250 million for Barça. For the 2021-22 season, we will be able to sign three stars, two in attack and one in defence.

“We have talked about the possibility of securing the signings for next season. Barça will have the competitive team that it has to have and that now it does not have. Everything will be a consequence of work. It is impossible that Koeman does not like them, they are unique players.”

This is contrary to what Victor Font recently revealed via Diario Sport. Font said that given Barcelona's present financial condition, they are not in a state to make any big signings.