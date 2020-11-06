Barcelona News Roundup: Barca to sell 5 players in January, Top target's contract demands too high for the Catalans and more : 6 November 2020

Barcelona have been pulling through one of the most difficult spells in their recent history. Following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors, the club is expected to undergo some serious changes. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 November 2020.

Not being Champions League favourites is normal says Pique

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique has responded to Dynamo Kyiv manager Mircea Lucescu's claim that Barcelona are not at the level to win the UEFA Champions League right now. The Barcelona defender said that not being Champions League favourites is normal, according to Sport.

He said,

“It is normal that we are not seen as candidates after recent years. We can only work hard and experience tells us that the results will come. This year will not be easy but we are confident in doing great things. We are in November and by the end the results will be coming for us.

“I am convinced that we are going to change, we will have better feelings because we have young players who provide a lot of dynamism for us. We need time to change our dynamics and grow.”

David Alaba's contract demands too much for Barcelona

David Alaba

Barcelona have been in touch with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba's entourage. The Austrian international will not stay at Bayern Munich beyond the season after talks over a contract extension between the player and the club broke down.

Alaba is currently in the final months of his contract and the club has confirmed multiple times that they won't extend his contract and as such, he will be available for a free next summer.

However, Barcelona won't be able to sign him as they will be unable to match his wage demands. According to Sport, Alaba wants €15 million per season on top of a big sign-on fee which would replace the transfer fee that Barcelona would have had to pay had he not been a free agent.

As such, Barcelona have now decided to move on from the idea.

(🌤) David Alaba 🇦🇹 is unaffordable for Barcelona:



Alaba asked for 15 million euros per season and a signing bonus. 💰



Barcelona put five players on sale for January

Ousmane Dembele

Owing to the terrible state of their financial affairs, Barcelona have been forced to transfer-list five of their players for the January transfer window, as per reports. Barcelona's exorbitant wage bill needs to be controlled as it is severely hampering the club.

The players that Barcelona have put on sale are Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Carles Alena and Junior Firpo. However, their planning for an exodus doesn't mean that Barcelona will not look to rope in new players as they remain keen to add Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia to the club.

Barcelona cannot buy more players before they sell some and thus this January transfer window will be crucial for the Cules.