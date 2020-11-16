Barcelona News Roundup: Barca willing to sell 4 players to sign defender in January, Key player injured during an international game - 16th November 2020

Barcelona entered the international break lingering at 8th in the La Liga table. The Blaugrana will visit high-flying Atletico Madrid when players return from international fixtures.

Here is the latest from the Camp Nou on 16th November 2020.

Barcelona to offload players to fund Eric Garcia

Barcelona are looking to offload fringe players Junior Firpo, Carles Alena, Samuel Umtiti, and Martin Braithwaite to generate funds to sign Eric Garcia in the January transfer window, according to a report in Insidefutbol. City are reportedly holding out for a €23 million offer even in January, with reports of Real Madrid's interest in the player.

Garcia, who joined the Manchester side from La Masia at the age of 16, has blossomed into a first-team player in the Premier League. The 19-year-old has also made his full debut for the National team.

Garcia's contract ends in the summer allowing the player to sign a pre-contract with the Blaugrana. City’s football operations officer, Omar Berrada (formerly of Barcelona) has previously remarked that they view Garcia as an important member of the squad (speaking to Manchester Evening News) :

"Eric has developed into an important player for us and played some important games, especially in the last few months – semi-finals of the FA Cup, quarter-finals of the Champions League. He's become a top young centre back who Pep trusts, and we feel that keeping him this season was worth more than what we were offered for him."

"We believe that he can add depth to the squad, and can be important in important games. This is a season that is going to be very difficult for the players, physically and mentally. It's very congested, there will be a lot of pressure to play many games both in terms of club competitions but also the international games that they have to play, so it is all very concentrated and congested."

Sergio Busquets could be out from the Atletico Madrid game

Busquets will be missing in action

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets has pulled out of the Spain national team squad due to a sprained knee in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland. A report by Reuters suggests that although the injury is mild, he's been advised to miss the game against Germany on Tuesday.